Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Talk About Their Future On ‘The Voice,’ Alicia Keys Is Leaving

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Adam Levine recently talked about whether they plan on returning to their rotating red chairs for Season 13 of The Voice. There’s sad news for viewers who enjoying rooting for Team Alicia, but their loss may be Shefani fans’ gain.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been on The Voice since the beginning, so it would shock fans if they didn’t come back for Season 13. TV Insider recently interviewed the singing competition’s four current coaches, and Blake said that he’ll never skip a season of the show like Gwen Stefani has. If he’s not sitting in his seat next season, this means that he’s never coming back.

“I won’t ever take a break from the show; I’ll either do it or I’m quitting…or I’m going to get fired!” Blake said.

And when the country singer goes, his BFF will likely follow him out the door.

“My job is highly contingent upon him,” Adam Levine said of Shelton.

During the interview, Alicia Keys surprised her fellow coaches by informing them that she’s not returning for future seasons of The Voice.

“Who knows what the future holds, but I know this one is my final season,” Keys said. “I am excited for this; it’s like a finale for me. That’s why I’m so passionate about my team.”

As Variety reports, Miley Cyrus is the only coach who has been confirmed for Season 13 of The Voice. If Adam and Blake do come back, this will leave just one open chair. Gwen Stefani is hopeful that she’ll get to sit in it.

“I don’t know anything yet,” Gwen said of her future on The Voice. “I would be open to continuing; I love it.”

Gwen doesn’t just want to return for Season 13 because she wants to spend more time with her boyfriend. According to the No Doubt frontwoman, she’s also built an enduring friendship with Adam Levine. Gwen first met Adam when they were filming Season 7 of The Voice, but she said that it felt like she already knew him because he’s the type of “band guy” that she’s hung out with ever since her ska days. According to Blake, Adam was stoked when he learned that Gwen would be joining the show.

“When he heard Gwen was coming, he was like, ‘Dude, you don’t understand. This is a big deal for me,'” Blake recounted.

Gwen and Adam revealed that they’ve grown to love each other, but Adam reassured Blake that his feelings for Gwen are purely platonic.

“Good,” Blake responded.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been plagued by negative rumors about their behavior on The Voice ever since they brought their romance to the set of the show. Gossip Cop has debunked a report that Gwen and Blake’s PDA is making the show’s staff “sick,” and the outlet also shot down a rumor that Gwen is threatening to quit the show because she doesn’t like Miley Cyrus.

Gwen and Blake aren’t letting the negativity get to them, and Blake has even credited his girlfriend with greatly improving his experience on The Voice. During an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown, he seemed to suggest that the show was starting to feel a bit stale to him, but his relationship with Gwen Stefani made it seem exciting and new.

“Just when you think, you know, 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, you know, it’s not anymore,” Blake said of Gwen’s Season 12 return, according to Bustle.

“With her and I, we’re in this relationship, and it’s so exciting. It truly is.”

Gwen and Blake’s relationship has also made the show exciting for Shefani fans who can’t get enough of the couple’s PDA and playful banter. As People reports, Voice viewers are also occasionally treated to a fun Shefani fact. During one episode of the show, Gwen revealed that she and Blake make out while listening to Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

