‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Ogg Knows Just How He Would Like Simon To Die

Ever since Negan’s group, the Saviors, turned up in AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been hoping Rick’s group takes them out. But it is not just fans of the show that have been having these thoughts. Steven Ogg, who plays the Savior everyone loves to hate, Simon, has his own thoughts about how his character might ultimately die in The Walking Dead.

The Saviors have been on The Walking Dead scene for some time now, even if their leader, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took a while to finally show his face. Prior to that, members of the Saviors were first seen on The Walking Dead in Episode 6 of Season 6 when Daryl (Norman Reedus), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) had a run in with Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and Tina (Liz E. Morgan), all members of Negan’s group.

Simon, a high-ranking member of the Saviors, however, is not seen until the same episode Negan made his first appearance: the Season 6 finale. Simon created the first of many roadblocks seen in the finale and antagonizes Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Right from this moment, Walking Dead fans began hoping Simon would die soon.

However, that’s not how things work in The Walking Dead universe. Instead, Simon has gone on to become a main antagonist and will survive at least into the Season 7 premiere, especially since it was recently announced Steven Ogg has been promoted to a regular cast member in the next season.

And, let’s face it, in The Walking Dead universe, regardless of whether you are a regular cast member or not, living in a universe populated by the highly infectious walkers, the fate of characters is something actors on the show have to think about regularly. When Steven Ogg spoke to Screen Rant recently, he explained how he felt about the fact his character will likely die at some point in The Walking Dead.

“Look, everyone is going to die, right? Everyone is going to die on the show, at some point. So, I sort of take it like, well yeah, it is what it is, when it happens it happens and of course when it does happen I will probably cry and curl up in the fetal position and say, ‘Why? Why me?’ But it’s part of it. Especially in this world, you know that there is limited time on you.”

While Steven doesn’t want to leave the cast of The Walking Dead just yet, he has actually considered just how he would like his character to die when the time comes.

“The best way for Simon to go out? Probably drinking and stumbling out and getting hit by a car or something like that. Something random, like he wasn’t killed by a zombie, he wasn’t killed by anyone, he was just being dumb. It’d be poetic justice.”

But, before Simon dies, Ogg would like to see Simon’s backstory revealed on The Walking Dead. After all, once a backstory is revealed about a character, they usually become more endearing to the audience, Although, even though fans would like to see Simon dead, many fans are already torn over this character and his likability thanks to the way Steven portrays him. So, maybe Simon doesn’t need the help of a backstory to get the audience to like him.

How would you like to see Simon die in AMC’s The Walking Dead? Alternatively, have you come up with some interesting ways in which some of the other characters could die when their time comes? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC for Season 8 in the fall of 2017.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]