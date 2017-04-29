‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5 Held For Ransom – Will Netflix Cave To Blackmail?

Orange is the New Black is still some weeks away from the season 5 premiere, but one hacker has had enough of waiting and claims to have stolen the entire season from Netflix’s servers. The hacker also claims to have taken other undisclosed content, but, for the moment, Orange is the New Black is the big concern. The culprit is threatening to release the entire season early, unless Netflix pays a ransom to get the files back. Can Netflix afford to take the chance that authorities will nab the digital thief, before he has a chance to make good on his threat?

Will Netflix Pay the Ransom for Orange is the New Black Season 5?

Variety reports that the hacker responsible for breaching Netflix’s security and stealing season 5 of Orange is the New Black has been in contact with the company, following the theft. The responsible party is requesting an unrevealed sum of money in exchange for the hit show’s new episodes.

“We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved,” Netflix said in a statement.

Under the guise of The Dark Overlord, the hacker has stolen a number of files relating to multiple television shows. According to reports, the first episode of Orange is the New Black‘s season 5 has already been uploaded to an unnamed file sharing site.

Netflix plans to release season 5 of Orange is the New Black on June 9.

The statement issued by Netflix also indicated that the F.B.I. was involved in the investigation, suggesting the company is unlikely to pay the ransom demanded by The Dark Overlord. The official premiere of Orange is the New Black is little more than a month away, so Netflix may take the loss and let the hacker do as he will in this instance.

Laverne Cox Takes a Break from WE Day to Tease Orange is the New Black Season 5

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox spoke at WE Day, an event organized to celebrate youths making a difference in their communities, and, as E! News reports, the star spoke about her concerns for the transgender community. Speaking to the crowd, Cox identified herself as a transgender, African American woman from a working class family, stressing each aspect of her persona, because she feels it’s important to draw attention to the many different aspects of herself.

The Orange is the New Black actress wants people to recognize that being transgender doesn’t negate whatever else may be true about herself.

“Trans is beautiful and I am not beautiful despite my big hands, my big feet, my wide shoulders, my height, my deep voice, and all the things that make me beautifully and noticeable trans… I am beautiful because of those things.”

While speaking out for the transgender community is always a priority for Laverne, she often takes the time to tease her acting projects as well. Returning to her successful role as Sophia Burset, Ms. Cox teased season 5 of Orange is the New Black.

“What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next,” Cox previously said of the season 5 scripts. “When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It’s really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful.”

Asked again to comment on season 5 more recently, Ms. Cox seemed to be at a loss for words, becoming flustered by the mere thought of everything that’s to happen in the Netflix hit’s next installment. Laverne may not have given specific details, but much can be revealed by the adjectives she chose to describe the show’s fifth season.

“The new season of Orange is the New Black is lit. We are…there’s prison riots, it’s mayhem. It manages to be funny,” said Cox. “We’re mourning. It’s deep. And it’s good and you’re gonna gag.”

