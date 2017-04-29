JLO Latin Billboard 2017: Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Skin Amid Engagement Rumors

Jennifer Lopez is certainly no stranger to showing some skin, and the star turned heads flaunting her trademark curves in a sheer dress at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday. Lopez, who walked away from the awards with wins for Social Artist of the Year and the Star Award, also used the occasion to perform her new Spanish language single “Mirate.” The performance was very well received, resulting in a standing ovation from the crowd, including Lopez’s ex Marc Anthony.

On the red carpet, Lopez had jaws dropping as she rocked the cleavage bearing, sheer dress by designer Julien Macdonald. The sheer paneling, combined with the thigh high slit and strategically placed cutouts made the dress all the more daring. Chatting to Billboard about the inspiration behind Lopez’s look, the star’s stylists Rob and Mariel said they wanted the dress to say she is “confident, bold and glamorous. Though we love pushing the envelope and experimenting with different colors, textures, and shapes, everything circles back to Jennifer’s iconic style.”

This is far from the first scandalous outfit Lopez has worked on a red carpet. The musician rocked equally revealing numbers dating as far back as the 2000 Grammy Awards. More recently, Lopez stunned in a floor length, sheer lace Zuhair Murad gown at the 2013 Golden Globes, before again donning a daring mostly sheer Charbel Zoe dress for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Lopez finds herself defending engagement rumors with her New York Yankees boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Since rumors the pair were dating first started to circulate in early March, things have reportedly been going well for the couple, with sources close to the couple confirming they are getting very serious about each other.

In the face of persistent rumors of a relationship between Lopez and Canadian rapper Drake, Lopez finally confirmed that the couple was not together on an episode of The Daily Show in March when she told host Trevor Noah “let me clear this up. I am not with Drake. Maybe that’s all I need to say.”

Soon after, Lopez announced her blossoming relationship with Rodriguez during a game of “spin the bottle” on a March episode of the Today show where the star had to answer particular questions depending on where the bottle landed. Soon after, New York Daily News reported that the couple had been dating for four months, and while they didn’t yet live together, they made time to see each other several times a month. While the relationship is still relatively new, Page Six report that the couple looked very in love during a recent dinner at Miami’s Prime 112 steakhouse.

“It’s a way more serious relationship than most people think. He was being a gentleman. He wanted to walk in front of her on the way out to protect her.”

Engagement rumors should come as no surprise to fans of Lopez, considering her relationships with ex’s Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck tell us that the star favors a short courting period.

Speaking to ET on the red carpet at Thursday’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, Lopez was asked her opinion on the nickname “J-Rod” that has been coined to refer to the new couple.

“It’s fine. We kind of thought that would happen … because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything.”

[Featured Image by Wilfredo Lee/AP Images]