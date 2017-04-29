Jennifer Garner Allegedly Enjoys Making Ben Affleck Jealous, Flirts With Hot Co-Star

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have officially ended their marriage, which means that the exes can now move on and start dating other people. The brunette beauty is romantically linked right now to her hot co-star. According to Radar Online, Jennifer is getting close with Josh Duhamel on the set of their new movie Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

“Josh is exactly what she needs right now,” their common friend revealed. “He is making her see things in a whole new light.”

The 44-year-old actor is happily married to singing sensation Fergie, while the 45-year-old actress has been struggling to maintain a good relationship with the Justice League star ever since she caught him cheating with their former nanny. The two have allegedly found chemistry far beyond the script and their closeness is allegedly driving her estranged husband crazy.

“Ben’s insanely jealous, because Josh is even better looking than he is, which is why Jen’s ramping up her flirting with Josh,” an insider revealed. “It’s no secret — she gets a thrill out of making Ben jealous!”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck recently filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles County Superior Court. According to Fox News, they cited irreconcilable differences and sought joint custody of their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The Daredevil co-stars announced their separation on their 10th wedding anniversary back in 2015, but remained living on the same property and co-parenting their kids. Unfortunately, Jennifer has lost hope in reconciliation despite the Justice League star’s attempt to change.

According to Hollywood Life, Affleck has been trying to fix himself up in rehab and therapy with the support of Garner. The exes wanted to make their divorce as smooth a transition as possible for their three children. The Oscar winner is still staying in the same property so he could be close to their kids.

“Ben particularly has spent lots of time in rehab and working on being a better person and father. However, here is the sticky part of their current divorce situation, he still lives in the guest house behind Jen and the kids,” a source revealed. “He loves being close to the family, the kids love having dad around and Jen is OK with it too, for now.”

While Jennifer Garner gets linked to her co-star Josh Duhamel, Ben Affleck allegedly wants to focus more on his health and being single. He reportedly doesn’t want to be tied down in a relationship. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t go out on dates. He also wanted to go back acting and directing more films.

“He is not taking his divorce as a midlife crisis, he is taking it as an opportunity to better himself,” an insider said.

Since Affleck chose to be single, maybe he is still hoping that Garner will take him back. Unfortunately, the divorce has always been part of the plan and both agreed to that. However, an insider revealed to People that the strain in their relationship started early this year which prompted the actress to move on.

“It came down to his last-ditch attempt at saving things by going to rehab,” a source revealed. “But it was just too little too late.”

Jennifer waited for her estranged husband to complete his rehab for alcohol addiction. She allegedly wasn’t going to file for divorce while he was still struggling. Garner is proud of her ex for getting help, but his addiction isn’t only the reason why they broke up.

“As in any marriage, there were numerous reasons why it didn’t work,” a source revealed.

While the two reportedly will divide their assets with the help of their divorce attorney, Affleck will still live at their guest house. After that gets settled, the actor needs to find a place that is suitable for their situation because they want the exes to be close to their kids.

With how things are going, it seems that there is a slim chance that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck will reunite. The actress’s good friend Reese Witherspoon is even helping Garner find a new boyfriend, which means that Jennifer may end up having a love life soon.

“Reese loves to play matchmaker, and she’s on the hunt to find Jen a new man,” a source told Life & Style. “She’s already planning to host dinner parties for Jen just so she can meet potential suitors.”

