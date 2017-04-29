Watch Wladimir Klitschko Vs. Anthony Joshua Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Links For U.S. And U.K.

Fans can watch the Wladimir Klitschko vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match live online and see what is billed as the biggest heavyweight match in 15 years.

The pair are meeting in a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London, which will be filled with 90,000 fans after the city of London gave special permission to add 10,000 seats. The match will be broadcast on Showtime and Sky Sports at 4:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. GMT), and will also be available on tape delay at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. Those who don’t want to wait to see the outcome will be able to catch streaming video of the Klitschko vs. Joshua match online (a link to the video can be found below).

The two will be squaring off for the undefeated (18-0, 18 KOs) Joshua’s heavyweight title and a vacant title, ESPN noted. The winner will assume the title as the world’s top heavyweight, especially with Tyson Fury losing his belt for not committing to a mandatory defense and Deontay Wilder facing a series of woeful contenders, the report noted.

For Joshua, Saturday’s match will be a return to a familiar city. The British fighter has been especially successful in London, winning the super heavyweight gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Those who watch the Wladimir Klitschko vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match live online will see a battle of old against young, the reigning top-dog of the heavyweight division against the man who could be the future, ESPN noted.

“Klitschko, the 1996 Olympic super heavyweight champion, is winding down his legendary career at 41, but is by far Joshua’s best opponent. If Klitschko scores the upset it would put him back on top of the division he ruled in dominant fashion during a second title reign that lasted for nine and a half years (second longest in division history) from 2006 to 2015 and saw him make 18 consecutive defenses (third most in division history).”

The dance between the two heavyweights started long before they even came to an agreement on a match. Klitschko was accused of condescending remarks to Joshua, who he referred to as “Little Bro” in interviews.

But Joshua said he has been unfazed by the remarks.

“I think Klitschko’s calculated. He’s called me ‘Little Bro’ from the day we were on Ringside, on Sky Sports, when we were probably never going to fight anyway. Now he says it and we’re fighting, I let it go over my head,” Joshua said (via the Telegraph).

“Klitschko’s the first champion that I’ve fought. It is no problem. And this is where the respect comes into it. It’s fine. You could let ‘Little Bro’ get to you, but I don’t let it.”

There were other accusations that the Ukrainian fighter was playing mind games this week, including delaying Joshua’s workout. But Klitschko said he is singularly focused on defeating Joshua.

“I’m so obsessed with winning,” he said. “The belts are very important. I’ve been attached to these belts for a very long [time]. I had those belts in my past fight, and I’m fighting for these belts in this fight. The only difference is in my last fight they went to the opposite corner. So my goal and obsession is for those belts to land in my corner, in my hands. Obsession is love in extreme shape. I’m in love with my goal.”

Those who want the Wladimir Klitschko vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match live online will be able to find streaming video through Sky Sports, and can click here for details on how to find the match. Viewers in the United States can watch the match through Showtime’s online arm, and boxing fans lucky enough to live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, or San Francisco can watch the live stream Showtime through YouTubeTV.

