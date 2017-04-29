A Fan Favorite Character Will Possibly Return To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 As A White Walker, Hints The Actor

Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere has been delayed this year leaving us with two more months to speculate where the show might go and who will die or who might come back to life. The only problem with the Game of Thrones theories is that there are thousands out there, and the ones that are right get lost in the overflowing information.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jammie Lannister, had said in a recent interview that he was surprised to see that some storylines leaked on the internet were actually true. Amid so many theories doing rounds, a recent interview of Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor, has added a new possibility.

Game of Thrones fans know that a death on the show may or may not be forever, as a character can always come back to life. In an interview with Belfast Telegraph, Nairn was asked whether he would like to return as Hodor in Season 7. He did not say that he was returning, but at the same time did not deny it either.

Hodor said that as an actor, he would love to return in GoT Season 7, but as a fan, he would not want to see Hodor return to the show. He also pointed to the possibility that Hodor might not be dead and may be roaming around the countryside. It is worth noting that his actual death scene was not shown to audiences. Nairn further added the following.

“I’m just going to say no but I might be lying, I can’t give anything away. I have let things slip before by accident and I’ve learned the hard way.”

Game of Thrones is known for bringing back characters that are presumed dead or sometimes even dead. Sandor Clegane, who was only presumed dead as his death scene was never shown and left to the imagination of the audiences, returned last season with a reinvented character. So there is absolutely no reason to believe that the same will not be done with Hodor’s character.

This is not the first time that Kristian has hinted at Hodor’s return. Immediately after his character’s alleged death, he had said that talks of his death were exaggerated. He further added the following.

“The interesting thing is it’s kinda left open, you don’t actually see him [die]. It’s implied. So who knows? He may come back as a White Walker, maybe he got away.”

Not just statements from Hodor, but a recent promo by HBO also hints at his possible return. In the new promo, Nairn was seen in the costume of Hodor. There should not by any other reason besides that he was already present on the set, or else why would show makers bring him all the way to the sets just for the promo? Fans would have anyways not missed him in the promo assuming that he was already dead.

It seems like the evidence is mounting for the return of Hodor to Game of Thrones Season 7, as reported by CinemaBlend. However, at this point, these are mere speculations as fans are trying to connect the dots. The show is far ahead of George Martin’s novels, so there is no source material available to verify the theories. As Jammie Lannister admitted that there are a few theories out there that are actually true, fans can only hope that this theory turns out to be true, too.

For now, we can only wait for two long months and hope that we have not seen the last of Hodor, and he returns to the show, even if that is as a white walker. The Game Of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]