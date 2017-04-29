WWE News: WWE Superstar Couple Will Get Married On Television

Many years ago, one of the highest-rated segments on WWE television involved the wedding between Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. Now, it looks like the WWE will do it again and hope the wedding is more like Macho Man and Elizabeth and less like the Uncle Elmer and Joyce wedding. In an interview with Redbook Magazine, Nikki Bella said that her wedding with John Cena will likely be televised.

“We don’t know a date, there’s a few that I’m looking at, but I’m not going to say which date, yet. More than likely, you’re gonna see [the wedding] on TV.”

It makes sense. While John Cena had said for years that he never wanted to get married again, that all changed this year. At WrestleMania 33, John Cena dropped to a knee and asked Nikki Bella to marry him. Nikki Bella, of course, said yes and the John Cena wedding is coming.

If John Cena went from not wanting to get married to proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, getting married on television was the obvious next step. Now, the question is whether the John Cena wedding will take place on WWE television like Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, or on Total Bellas on the E! Network reality show that Nikki Bella is on.

As mentioned, the John Cena and Nikki Bella wedding will not be the first time the WWE aired a wedding on television.

For fans who don’t remember, Uncle Elmer was a 450-pound hillbilly wrestler who was part of a stable that was led by Hillbilly Jim. The stable included Uncle Elmer, Hillbilly Jim, Cousin Junior, and Cousin Luke.

Uncle Elmer (real name Stanley Frazier) married Joyce Stazko on the Oct. 5, 1985, episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tiny Tim, who was advertised as the last person to get married on network television, was even in attendance. Evil heel Rowdy Roddy Piper and Jessie “The Body” Ventura, tried to interfere and disrupt the wedding and reception, but failed.

The most interesting thing about the Uncle Elmer wedding was that the two legitimately got married on the WWE television show.

However, the more beloved and memorable wedding on WWE television took place six years later at SummerSlam 1991. The difference here is that Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth were the most hated wrestler and most popular manager while together at the start of their WWE career.

Over the years, their relationship in the WWE went through a roller coaster and finally, they split up, with Savage moving on to Sensational Sherri as a manager and Miss Elizabeth disappearing. That changed at WrestleMania in 1991 when Ultimate Warrior beat Randy Savage in a loser-must-retire match and Sherri turned on Savage.

Miss Elizabeth rushed in and saved Randy Savage and the two reunited and ended up marrying at SummerSlam a few months later. This ended up as one of the few wrestling weddings to go off without interference, although this wasn’t even a real wedding.

Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth actually married back in 1984. Interestingly, the couple got divorced in 1992, one year after their televised storyline wedding. Nikki Bella and John Cena have to hope to have better luck than that.

When it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella, there are two chances for their wedding. One is that the WWE puts it on WWE television, possibly as a mix between the Randy Savage-Miss Elizabeth wedding, where it is done in respect, and like the Uncle Elmer wedding where John Cena and Nikki Bella legitimately get married.

The other instance is that the WWE puts it on Total Bellas. This is probably the best bet. Total Divas already showed the weddings of Lana and Rusev, Natalya and Tyson Kidd, Naomi and Jimmy Uso, and of course Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. John Cena and Nikki Bella is an obvious selling point for the shows.

