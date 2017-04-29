Selfie queen Kim Kardashian reportedly loses 100,000 followers on Instagram and it looks like her un-retouched butt pics are to blame.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star faced major backlash after un-retouched photos from her Mexico getaway surfaced online. The 36-year-old mother of two was photographed enjoying the summer heat as she spent time with friends and sister Kourtney at the beach. In the paparazzi snaps, the reality star can be seen sporting skimpy swimsuits which revealed her “imperfect” derriére.

Kim, who is known for flaunting her curves on social media, was attacked online after the alleged candid photos displayed some noticeable cellulite — something not visible from her usual posts.

#kimkardashian A post shared by KardashJenner Greece ???????? (@kardashian_jenner_greece) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:33am PDT

The unflattering photos of Kim have led to speculations that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been digitally enhancing her Instagram images for years to create “unrealistic” pictures of herself. Dismayed fans were quick to criticize the reality star, accusing her of being “fake” and “misleading.”

One outraged fan commented, “Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything. There is nothing real about you.” Another one wrote, “Really fake body! A really pretty woman is that who has a natural body.. not like you… be natural!”

Some even took the opportunity to point out that the supposed stolen shots were staged to get more publicity for Kim. One user suggested, “I guess the pic wasn’t photoshopped lol more like she pays paparazzi to post what she likes.”

Even celebrities voiced out their opinions about Kim’s controversial photos. Piers Morgan, in particular, bluntly pointed out that Kardashian’s cellulite was something not to be “celebrated” on Twitter.

“Nope, it’s a flaw. Like my double chin. Definitely nothing to ‘celebrate’.”

KKW in Mexico yesterday ???????????? – #kimkardashianwest A post shared by Kim's Boo Thang ???? (@the.wests) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Kardashian, who is the fifth most popular celebrity on Instagram, now has a total of 98.8 million followers after almost 100,000 others unfollowed her. The said loss might not even make a dent to Kim’s social media status but many consider it as a sign that her crown could be slipping. Regardless, the reality star still takes the lead on any of her siblings when it comes to Instagram followers.

Although the reality star has not officially addressed the rumors, she reportedly snaps back by posting yet another racy photo. Kim, who seems unfazed by her online haters, shared a photo flaunting her cleavage, toned abdomen and of course, the famous curves. She then captioned it with a simple “Hey.”

Hey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Some of Kardashian’s loyal supporters flooded the said post with comments showing their support. Some even called out on those 100,000 Instagram users who unfollowed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star because of Kim’s unflattering photos.

One fan commented, “I don’t understand why 100,000 people unfollowed her over one photo? It’s called reality!? Nobody can have a smooth big bum like that, it’s real life.” Another one wrote, “Why is everyone mad? She’s a human being, who is constantly being judged/watched with everything she does. You would use a little touch-up too. No one’s body is perfect. That’s why y’all use filters.”

So far, Kim remains mum about the issue and focus on her other projects instead. The reality star is currently busy promoting her makeup collaboration with younger sister Kylie Jenner. The siblings debuted their KKW X Kylie lip kits on April 25 and instantly sold out. The collection is reportedly going to have an official restock as announced by Kylie Cosmetics.

This is not the first time Kim teamed up with one of her siblings for a makeup project. Last year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star worked with sister Khloe on a four-piece lip kit set called Koko Kollection.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]