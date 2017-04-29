Ciara Gives Birth! Singer And Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl Sienna Princess To The World

Royalty has founds its way to the hearts and lives of singer Ciara and football player Russell Wilson by way of their new baby girl, according to People.

The “Body Party” performer, 31, announced the arrival of little Sienna Princess Wilson, her first child with Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, on her Instagram Friday evening.

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their first child on Friday, a little girl named Sienna https://t.co/7aCvDlYxjE pic.twitter.com/pC1aXqZwmd — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 29, 2017

“The little bundle of joy is the R&B singer’s second child,” E! News further explains of the delivery of Sienna Princess, “as she gave birth to her son Future Zahir Wilburn” from her previous relationship with rapper Future, “in May 2014.”

In her Instagram upload, which features an image of Ciara kneeling near the waves of a peaceful beachfront, the proud parent promises to always love and protect her new baby, through girlhood and beyond.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson.” the songstress wrote with the snap, “no matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you. Love, Mommy and Daddy.”

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Ciara first publicly announced that she and Russell were expecting last October on her birthday, as E! News explains, and has continuously updated her social media accounts with images of her growing belly to the delight of her followers, who have kept up with the (growing) Wilson family every step of the way.

“On this special birthday, I received an abundance of love from friends and family,” she relayed in her pregnancy proclamation, also posted on Instagram, “and I’m excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that God could give.”

Russell would return the favor and the love to his famous wife in a touching Instagram post of his very own.

The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

While the two lovebirds were more than fine with documenting their journey to parenthood in pictures, both Ciara and her hubby chose to purposely hold back on revealing their baby girl’s name and gender to the media in order to maintain a bit of privacy for themselves.

“[We] want to make it special,” Russell explained of the hush-hush to Extra’s Mario Lopez back in February, after first confirming that he and Ciara had picked out a name and were well aware of the baby’s sex.

“It will be a good one,” he promised.

“We both have some creative sense, so it’s gonna be cool.”

The music artist, who married Wilson last July following a contentious split with Future in 2014 and is supposedly working on her seventh studio offering, the follow-up to 2015’s Jackie, reiterated last November to Entertainment Tonight that she and Russell had worked out those details with one another behind the scenes and refused to say any more on the subject.

She did, however, get a bit chatty about the excitement big brother Future was exuding in relation to seeing the baby girl grow inside of his mom’s tummy.

“He rubs my belly and he says, ‘Hi baby. I love you, baby,” she recalled, “and then he puts my shirt down and says, ‘Bye, bye baby.’ So, that’s his own thing.”

A thing that, incidentally, became more recurrent than she ever expected, but adored nonetheless.

“[He’ll] see a baby walking, smaller than him and walking — it doesn’t matter, it’s a baby,” Ciara said with a giggle.

“So, he goes, ‘baby’ and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Mama, baby,’ and [then] he tries to pull my sweatshirt up [again],” Ciara remarked lovingly.

Right before giving birth to Sienna Princess, Ciara gushed to E! News about the special attachment she had to her expanding family.

“You feel the definition of what ‘being one’ is,” the mother mentioned, “and it’s really cool.”

“Nothing compares to what this feels like.”

Our congratulations go out to Ciara and Russell on the arrival of their baby girl! Feel free to leave your well-wishes in the comments.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]