Jana Duggar Fans Want Tim Tebow To Date Her, But Is She Tebow’s Type?

Jana Duggar fans are so desperate for her to find a husband that they’re trying to play matchmaker for her, and they have one particular man in mind: Tim Tebow. However, is it possible that Jana is actually too modest for the conservative Christian athlete?

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, there’s been a lot of speculation about why the oldest Duggar daughter has not settled down. Some Duggar fans believe that Jana’s parents are preventing the unemployed 27-year-old from getting married and moving out of their house because they depend on her to take care of the younger Duggars. There’s also a theory that Jana has wholeheartedly embraced living the “J.O.Y” (“Jesus, Others, You”) lifestyle. Perhaps Jana has decided to put the needs of others (her family) ahead of her own desires.

Or maybe Jana Duggar has set very high standards for her future husband that no man has been able to meet yet. If she’s looking for Mr. Perfect, some Duggar fans think that she should start praying for 29-year-old pro athlete Tim Tebow to ask Jim Bob Duggar for permission to court her. A photo of Jana that was recently posted on the Duggar family’s Facebook page sparked a conversation about the Counting On star’s love life, and Tebow’s name came up.

“I really want your Dad to talk to Tim Tebow, a truly Godly man! You deserve to be happy and make your own beautiful babies!” one fan wrote.

“You’re a great catch if you ever decide to get married. He ought to consider himself very fortunate to be by your side,” another agreed.

As In Touch Weekly reports, Jana has been linked to Tim Tebow in the past. In 2014, Duggar fans began speculating that the Counting On star and the athlete were courting after Jana Duggar’s parents and Tim Tebow’s mother attended the same charity event. However, a rep for Tebow said that he had never even met the oldest Duggar daughter.

The famous women that the former Denver Broncos quarterback has been romantically involved with are a lot more “worldly” than Jana, and they don’t share the Duggar family’s beliefs that women should dress modestly and save their first kisses for their wedding days. According to Us Weekly, Tim Tebow’s exes include actress Camilla Belle and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. Tebow and Belle were once spotted “grabbing kisses and holding hands,” so the former NFL star might not be down with following the Duggars’ strict courtship guidelines that forbid all physical contact except side hugs. By dating a pageant queen, Tebow also proved that he’s fine with women rocking bikinis, an item of clothing that the Duggar girls are forbidden from wearing.

Tim Tebow may prefer women who aren’t quite as conservative as the Duggars, but he and Jana do have a few things in common. They share their strong Christian faith, and they both believe in remaining abstinent until marriage. Jana’s experience taking care of a lot of kids would also help her win a few points with Tim. He told People that he’s eager to start a family, and he wants it to be a big one.

“You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal,” Tebow said. “I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

Tebow revealed that his ideal woman “has to want kids, and has to want to adopt.” He’s also looking for someone “who loves Jesus and loves people.” As for Jana, the Duggar bachelorette says that she wants “a hard-working guy versus an office job guy.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Jana has also said that a requirement for her future husband is “dirt under the nails.” Tim Tebow is currently working hard playing minor league baseball, and maybe he’s getting some of that red infield clay underneath his fingernails.

Do you think Jana Duggar and Tim Tebow would be a match made in heaven? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Images by Duggar Family/Facebook, Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN]