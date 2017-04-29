‘The Walking Dead’ EP Says Jadis Is New ‘Big Bad’ In Season 8 [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 8 is preparing to set itself apart from the comic books with a new storyline that will likely give fans a bit of a surprise once it gets going next fall on AMC. With new storylines being introduced and others being ignored, Season 8 of The Walking Dead might just be the one that is the most different than the source material from Robert Kirkman’s comic books.

If previous seasons of The Walking Dead are any indicator, then TWD fans know very well that the AMC show is willing to create whole new characters and worlds for their viewers. That means keeping a few people while sending others away before their destined time to go.

‘The Walking Dead’ Postmortem: Showrunner Scott Gimple Talks Jadis’s Real Feelings for Rick https://t.co/fTBsUrXzTs pic.twitter.com/1cTSwjD2YL — sdwahine78 (@sdwahine78) April 4, 2017

Walking Dead executive producer and showrunner Scott Gimple also clued us TWD fans into a key element for Season 8, according to TV Line, which could have a few of you scratching your heads.

This is the part of the article where we need to warn fans of The Walking Dead that there are spoilers coming up for Season 8 of the show. There are also spoilers coming up from Season 7 of The Walking Dead, in case you are not caught up on it yet and are waiting for it to come to Netflix. If you have not seen Season 7 of The Walking Dead yet or do not want any key points for Season 8 spoiled for you, you should proceed with that spoiler warning in mind.

As many fans of The Walking Dead already know, Jadis betrayed Rick and the Alexandria community when she secretly teamed up with Negan and his Saviors. On the Season 7 finale, Jadis turned the tables on Rick and disarmed them at a crucial moment in the Walking Dead Season 7 finale episode.

If you learned nothing else from that scene on The Walking Dead, then you should at least know that Jadis is an opportunist and takes the best deal for people, no matter who she is siding with.

As a Scavenger on The Walking Dead, Jadis lives by the motto of “taking, but not bothering.” As such, Jadis took the best deal for her people, and it ended up being the wrong one when she betrayed Rick Grimes. Although she and the Scavengers walked away from the first battle in “All Out War” unscathed, that does not mean that she is not a marked woman.

Rick is going to fight his battle with the Saviors on The Walking Dead, but at some point, he is going to come looking for Jadis. Revenge will be on his mind and she knows it, so that could motivate her to make preemptive strikes against Rick and the alliance.

That also seems to be something that Scott Gimple thinks about Season 8 of The Walking Dead. But Rick is not the only person that could be on her radar. Negan could also be a target for Jadis on Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

“She’s (Jadis) a businessperson. She’s certainly not sentimental in any way. [But] she’s all about her people, and they are all about themselves,” Scott Gimple told TV Line about Season 8 of The Walking Dead. “I think she’s pretty smart and isn’t under any illusion that things couldn’t turn on a dime. In some ways, I think that Negan should watch out for her [rather than the other way around]. This is somebody who takes any advantage and uses it.”

Jadis in The walking Dead #ThingsMoreTrustedThanTrump never trust someone with that haircut. pic.twitter.com/TP6i0EViEN —???? (@alecsbottom) April 8, 2017

Only time will tell who becomes the real big bad for Season 8 of The Walking Dead. The show is likely to come back to AMC this year on October 15, but nothing has been announced yet for Season 8.

[Featured Image by AMC]