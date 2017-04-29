World War 3: North Korean Video Shows A Nuclear Attack On Washington, While Trump Warns Of A Looming Conflict

Tensions between North Korea and the United States and its allies have been at an all-time high this month. The world fears that a third World War could be on the way as the leaders of both nations continue to demonstrate hostility towards one another. A state-released video from North Korea shows exactly how the North Koreans envision World War 3, with a major attack on U.S. fleets, followed by a nuclear attack on Washington, D.C. Check the video out for yourself:

Of course, North Koreans have routinely released such videos in the past. There have been doubts over weather North Korea even possesses nuclear weapons, or the technology to deliver them across the Pacific to U.S. soil. Historically, videos of this nature have seldom done little to agitate U.S. leadership. But amid rising tensions in the month of April, North Korea needs to be more careful about making such threats. Most experts agree that should a war break out between the two sides, North Korea wouldn’t stand a chance over its vastly superior opponents. And this more so now, considering how, in recent months, North Korea’s only powerful ally, China, has hesitated in expressing its support of the nation, showing signs of inclination towards the United States.

Amid rising tensions, President Donald Trump has also hinted of World War 3 breaking out. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Thursday, President Trump warned that a “major, major conflict” in the region was on its way.

“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely.”

The 42-minute long interview took place in the Oval Office just two days prior to Trump’s 100 days in office anniversary. President Trump said that he and his administration were still looking for a non-military path, such as added economic sanctions, to deal with North Korea. Trump said that the U.S. would love to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.

“We’d love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult.”

With North Korea refusing to stand down on its nuclear and missile programs and threats, it is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid some form of conflict in the near future that could possibly lead to a full blown war and eventually a World War.

During the interview, Trump also spoke highly of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, with whom he met earlier this month in Florida. Somewhat diverting the attention from questions regarding the recent bombing on Syria, Trump exclaimed that his biggest global threat at the moment was North Korea.

Trump was all praises for Xi Jinping, whom he hailed for doing his best to assist the U.S. in communicating with Pyongyang.

“I believe he is trying very hard. He certainly doesn’t want to see turmoil and death. He doesn’t want to see it. He is a good man. He is a very good man and I got to know him very well. With that being said, he loves China and he loves the people of China. I know he would like to be able to do something, perhaps it’s possible that he can’t.”

Trump also spoke of the very man who could start World War 3, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Trump said that he hoped the man was rational and would accept a diplomatic approach to dealing with the issue. Trump seemed somewhat sympathetic of the 33-year-old, pointing out how he had to take over his country at a young age.

“He’s 27 years old. His father dies, took over a regime. So say what you want but that is not easy, especially at that age. “I’m not giving him credit or not giving him credit, I’m just saying that’s a very hard thing to do. As to whether or not he’s rational, I have no opinion on it. I hope he’s rational.”

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]