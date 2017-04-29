‘General Hospital’ Rumors: Could Laura Wright Be Dating Donnell Turner?

The rumors are flying that General Hospital star Laura Wright might have found love once again, and this time it is with someone she works with on the hit soap opera. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Laura was spotted with Donnell Turner, which has rumors flying that they could be more than just friends. Last night was a Daytime Emmy event, and the two went together in the same car. Laura wasn’t shy about sharing that she was spending time with him.

Laura Wright shared a picture of them together, and Donnell was driving. Along with the picture, Laura shared the caption, “Emmy Party Night!!! With the handsome Donnell Turner.”

Laura was married to John Wright for 20 years, but the couple split. She has two children, but they are older and don’t need mom taking care of them all the time anymore. Donnell hasn’t been linked to anyone at all, and he isn’t sharing photos of a lucky lady on social media. He does share photos, but if he has someone in his life, he has kept that a secret from the fans. Laura and Donnell both being single, and the pair spending time together has fans curious about what is really going on with them.

Happy Happy Miss @NancyLeeGrahn have an amazing day !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uJTEDq5KBa — Laura Wright (@lldubs) April 28, 2017

It wouldn’t be shocking at all if Laura and Donnell enjoyed spending time together on set and decided to start dating after that part of their relationship went so well. A lot of couples met on the set of soap operas and even end up getting married.

Right now on General Hospital, Donnell’s character, Curtis, seems to be getting back with Jordan, but you never know what will happen there. Laura’s character, Carly, is very on-again and off-again with Sonny. Spoilers revealed that Sonny does have a new love interest coming, which could mean the end of these two for a while. It would be a great twist if they dated on the show, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen. With a soap opera, you never know who will end up together. Carly will have to find someone to keep her busy while Sonny is with his new love interest.

Soap Hub shared back in July of 2016 that Laura Wright discussed her divorce and what went down. John and Laura actually split about two years before she shared the news with fans and got a divorce. It was a bit hard at first, but she is doing a lot better with it all. She talked to Soap in Depths and told them her thoughts.

“I’m in this great place of hanging out with Laura. I have a big picture of what I want from life now, and I’m still discovering things I like. All of this is me climbing back up from my marriage ending. It was sad and difficult to go ‘Now what, Laura?’ But, it turns out ‘Now what’ is freaking awesome. I’m learning so much about who I am.”

Now, almost a year later, Laura Wright just might be ready to date again. The idea of her and Donnell Turner is one that could make her very happy. Only time will tell if they are actually dating and reveal that they are more than friends. The fans are going to be watching to see if they are spotted together more often now.

Do you feel like Laura Wright and Donnell Turner might be more than just friends? Do you think they are a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]