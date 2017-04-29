Secrets And Lies Threaten To Unravel The ‘Mountain Monsters’ AIMS Team [Spoilers]

So far the new season of Mountain Monsters has been a difficult one for the AIMS team. The Mountain Monsters team hasn’t been able to spend any time hunting cryptids because they’re so worried about team member Jeff, and what his unhealthy connection to the Dark Woods is doing to him both physically and emotionally.

Despite their best efforts, the rest of the Mountain Monsters AIMS team hasn’t been able to figure out what it is they need to do to help Jeff free himself from the influences of the Woman of the Woods, just one of three elusive figures that seems to haunt the woods. After agreeing to help the mysterious Rogue team by capturing the Woman of the Woods, the determined band of mountain brothers have been busy setting up a base camp and conducting initial investigations in the eerie forest.

Trapper, Buck, Huckleberry, Wild Bill, and Willy are growing more frustrated and worried as Jeff’s behavior takes a turn for the worse. The more clues the Mountain Monsters team finds, the stranger Jeff behaves. At the end of the previous episode, a man appears and tells the Mountain Monsters team that the thunderous roar they heard in the woods was made by the Black Wolf. The story he tells them about the Black Wolf and why it may be in the forest leaves them very concerned for Jeff’s safety. According to TV Ruckus, even the Woman in the Woods warned Jeff to avoid the Dark Woods, but due to the AIMS team needing his expertise, he never stays away for long.

On the next episode of Mountain Monsters titled “The Black Wolf,” Trapper asks the rest of the Mountain Monsters team to focus on uncovering the truth about the creature, specifically if the folklore surrounding the creature is true, or is it nothing more than a normal wolf. When Trapper leaves base camp he takes Jeff with him, believing that he needs to get the troubled man away from the area. The rest of the Mountain Monsters team prepares for another night investigation close to base camp, but this time the focus will be on finding signs that a wolf could be in the area.

What the Mountain Monsters crew finds will determine what kind of trap Wild Bill and Willy need to build in order to capture the wolf. A sneak-peek video reveals that while conducting their search, they come across definite signs that a very large wolf is in the area. While searching for the wolf, the Mountain Monsters group also stumble across something else that stuns them all and for which they have no explanation.

Hoping for some insight, Buck and Huckleberry decide to ask Jeff to take a look at what they’ve found. Jeff is clearly angry and short-tempered with them and when an argument breaks out, he even lashes out at Huckleberry. When they catch him in a lie, they are certain he is trying to hide something from them. Concerned about his increasingly erratic behavior, Buck believes Jeff is up to something and they decide to meet up with Willy and Bill so they can fill them in on what occurred.

What they decide to do next leads them on a wild chase through the Dark Woods that will have viewers on the edge of their seats. Red Carpet Crash shared that their covert operation leads to a shocking revelation. What they discover next stops them in their tracks, with their mouths literally hanging open in surprise.

Mountain Monsters airs on Saturday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET on the Destination America Channel.

