‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paul Telfer Says Xander’s Chaos Goes International And Is Multi-Generational

Days Of Our Lives fans ended the week wondering if Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will recover and what Xander plans on doing to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). In an interview, actor Paul Telfer spoke about Xander’s return and teased his chaos will go international. He also said that it will affect several generations.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

Obligatory ubering-to-Carmen's-opening-night-selfie. #fortherecord Scorsese: American Crime Requiem @cusackcarmen #ftr @ftrlive A post shared by Paul Telfer (@paultelfer) on Sep 29, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, an intruder broke into Brady and Nicole’s house. The couple was unaware until Nicole saw a masked man holding a gun who had baby Holly in his arms. When she screamed, Brady ran into the bedroom, stunned at what he saw. Nicole suspected the man worked for Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), but she was shocked when the intruder was revealed to be Xander Cook, also known as Alexandros Kiriakis.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Paul Telfer explained that Xander’s chaos will not just be targeted at Brady and Nicole.

“He wrecks havoc internationally across multiple generations. It’s not targeted at a single person. A number of major players from my first run on the show are involved, including some that I don’t think Xander ever met before.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for May sweeps indicated that several Salem residents would go to Greece. Reports state that the people traveling will be in search of family, friends, and fortune. However, it is also written that the characters will experience intrigue and danger. The people going on the trip include Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Others that will also travel abroad include Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Lani (Sal Stowers), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

#TelfieToosday Here comes trouble… A post shared by Paul Telfer (@paultelfer) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

Since Paul Telfer teased that Xander’s stint will go international, will the Salem residents encounter the villain in Greece? Is he the reason for the trip? The actor could not say what would happen. However, he did compare his return to the previous times he came back to the soap opera.

“Everything we were doing was just the three of us [the 2016 storyline that involved Xander, Orpheus, and Clyde Weston], isolated from the rest of the cast. It was awesome working with James [Read] and George [DelHoyo], but in terms of what I got to do… I didn’t get to do that much Xander stuff really; the charming, creepy weirdo who’s screaming one second, very sweet the next, and gaslighting everyone.”

Apparently, that version of Paul Telfer’s character is back for May sweeps. The actor explained that he was given a lot of material to work with that excited him.

“I really want to see how some of the stuff came across. There are some really funny things that we did, and outrageous soap nonsense involving Xander.”

As for what happens with Brady and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Sonny and Paul find Brady Black. As fans recall from last week, Xander shot Eric Martsolf’s character. It is rumored that the villain kidnaps Nicole and baby Holly. At one point next week, she will try to escape, but it was not revealed if she is successful or not.

Xander, Paul, and Sonny are not the only ones to find Brady and Nicole’s Canadian hideout, either. Deimos Kiriakis is headed to Manitoba, Canada. He will attempt to “rescue” Nicole, but it was teased that he is hiding something. There is a theory that Deimos is behind Xander’s return. If so, could he have set it up so that it appears that Deimos saves Nicole and her baby? How will this all play out?

What do you think is going to happen with Xander on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions]