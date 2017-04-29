Shannen Doherty Cancer Battle: Actress Officially In Remission

Shannen Doherty has hit the remission stage of her battle with breast cancer. She shared the news with her over 900,000 Instagram followers on Friday, along with a photo of her hiding her face, as if emotional.

The actress is feeling overwhelmed at the news that she’s one step closer to being cancer free; her “heart is certainly lighter,” but at the same time Shannen knows this doesn’t mean she’s no longer out of the woods.

Cancer can, and does, come back sometimes.

To know what remission means for Shannen Doherty, one has to know a few of the specifics regarding her battle with cancer. We know her breast cancer was also present in her lymph nodes, and in the late summer of 2016, she confessed to Entertainment Tonight that it may have spread even farther than that.

According to BreastCancer.org, “lymph node involvement has a strong influence on prognosis.” There are various other things that can impact rate of recurrence, though they are more technical and/or personal things known only to Doherty and the medical personnel who treat her.

Next on deck for Shannen to tackle is the question of if she’ll pursue reconstruction soon or not. According to her, reconstruction would involve more than one operation. There is also a medication that is on Doherty’s mind, which she’s not sure she should devote the next five years to.

The 46-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star touches on the fact that the next five years are important. Why five years? Because once five years have gone by since initial diagnosis without the cancer returning, you’re considered to be in pretty good shape. However, cancer can come back even after five years, and that’s why, according to WebMD, many doctors are hesitant to tell their patients they’re “cancer-free” or “cured” once they reach the five year mark.

The news of remission is extremely positive, but Shannen Doherty knows it’s also another step in her battle with the breast cancer that has so changed her life.

