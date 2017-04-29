Kendall Jenner Takes Another Loss After Pepsi Ad With Fyre Festival Debacle

Kendall Jenner may want to start thinking of getting new management. The young reality TV star and model is facing lots of backlash after the Fyre Festival, the luxury music fest she was involved in promoting turned into an absolute disaster.

The festival organizers used social media influencers like Kendall, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski to promote the festivals to millennials who wanted to mix and mingle with the Insta-famous. But, as Inquisitr previously reported, all that glittered wasn’t gold and festival attendees ended up stranded in The Bahamas with very little food or water and none of the glitzy trappings they were told to expect at the event.

#FyreFestival attendees paid up to $12,000 for a luxury music fest in a Caribbean paradise. What they got was chaos https://t.co/e81ZMLqU79 pic.twitter.com/wHfzbyw2YR — CNN International (@cnni) April 28, 2017

When you go to #FyreFestival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town pic.twitter.com/EgBK71rux6 — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) April 28, 2017

Now, people are turning their eyes to the influencer models, namely Kendall Jenner, who obviously accepted money to push the event on the unsuspecting attendees. While some of the backlash can seem unfair, it could represent a generational realization that you probably shouldn’t believe everything you see on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner, drinking a Pepsi, on a United flight, to the Fyre Festival. — Brian Jones (@ApeFroman) April 28, 2017

On a side note @KendallJenner is now 0 and 2 for endorsements ???????? #fyrefestival #KendallJenner — Tracy Smith (@tracyerline) April 28, 2017

Kendall Jenner’s involvement in the promotion of the festival seems to have gone a little further than some of the other girls. As the LA Times notes Kendall was the one who announced via her Instagram that a roster of artists from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music would be appearing at the festival. That Instagram post has since been deleted.

According to the LA Times, Kendall Jenner also offered her followers VIP access and shared a promotional codes that would have allowed people to get into an after-party with the artists. Unfortunately that party never happened because the festival has been cancelled indefinitely.

Tickets to the event started at about $1,500 and went up to about $400,000 for a deluxe package that offered a dinner with one of the artists.

You rich guys at the #Fyrefestival – it's ok. Kendall's on her way with Pepsi for ya'll! pic.twitter.com/vBBxPFPBbx — Donna Hosie ????????⭐️ (@donnahosie) April 28, 2017

Kendall Jenner hasn’t been doing well lately when it comes to endorsements. Her recent Pepsi ad was heavily criticized for making light of the protests movement that have been making waves across the United States for years now. Kendall was reportedly devastated when the backlash hit her.

“This is the first controversial campaign she has been involved with,” an reported insider source told ET Online.“Even though she had nothing to do with the production and the message of the campaign, she will be blamed for this since she is the face.”

If you expect Kendall to ever comment on the infamous commercial then you’ll have a long wait. According to the source, Pepsi signed Kendall to a rock solid contract that prevents her from commenting.

Lowdown: Analysts don't seem to care at all about Pepsi's Kendall Jenner ad mess https://t.co/Yfgw7y3qB0 pic.twitter.com/1JVaJqz7U8 — Ad Age (@adage) April 26, 2017

“The original intent of the commercial was to mirror all the global protests trying to make this world a more equal place for everyone,” the source explains. “But they shouldn’t have had a celebrity face tied to it if they wanted to try and send a strong message like this.”

As ET Online notes before the ad, Jenner did an interview where she talked about how much of an “honor” it was to be in the commercial.

“I think it’s an honor to follow some of the most iconic peoples’ footsteps. It’s really cool and I’m really excited about it,” she said. “It’s a dream come true. I’ve always dreamed to be a part of some kind of commercial. To be a part of Pepsi is awesome.”

At the time, the source said that she didn’t think that the ad would ruin Kendall’s career but now Kris Jenner’s daughter is facing a new scandal with the fallout of the failed Fyre Festival.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Fyre Festival Fiasco: Twitter Has No Pity For Ja Rule Disaster Party Pushed By Kendall Jenner #FyreFestival

Heineken Commercial ‘Worlds Apart’ Slams Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad To The Ground

Fyre Festival: Signs Ja Rule’s Coachella Alternative Was Doomed From The Start

Ja Rule Says He’s ‘Heartbroken’ About Massive Fyre Festival Fail: ‘This Is Not My Fault!’

Heineken Commercial ‘Worlds Apart’ Slams Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad To The Ground

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]