Bill Nye Raises Eyebrows With Shocking ‘Sex Junk’ Skit, Comments About Penalizing Parents For ‘Extra Kids’

Celebrity scientist Bill Nye (best known as “Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is raising some serious eyebrows with some of his recent behavior and comments. The 61-year-old graduate of Cornell University is enjoying a new gig hosting the Netflix series Bill Nye Saves the World, and the show (intended for grown-ups) is touching on some controversial subject matter.

BE AFRAID, Bill Nye, wants Gov control of how many kids we can have…like China.. commie, but bring in illegals https://t.co/3H6Pdh4NGU — M. Gibson- Leek (@Scattermae777M) April 27, 2017

Episode 9 of the new Bill Nye series (titled “Sexuality Spectrum”), which recently dropped on the streaming network, has shocked and offended many viewers because of a skit titled “My Sex Junk,” reports the Independent. Nye calls the segment as “special” as he introduces singer Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fame onto the stage. Bloom then proceeds to launch into a bizarre, decidedly unscientific song all about her vagina’s “voice” and “fleshlights.” During the set, which has been described as “uncomfortable” and cringe-worthy, the staid Bill Nye “drops the bass” in the background.

Check it out.

While the new Bill Nye endeavor is clearly rated TV-14, much of Nye’s fan base remembers him as the kid-friendly Science Guy, and according to PJ Media, the fact that his new streaming show is likely viewed by many younger than its intended age bracket means that Bill Nye is guilty of “indoctrinating kids into gay sex.”

“How many parents will turn this on thinking the ‘Science Guy’ is a great learning tool for their kids? If you did that with this show, you’d soon find your six-year-old asking you what ‘butt stuff’ and ‘sex junk’ mean.”

Not surprisingly, many turned to social media to share their feelings about the skit on the new Bill Nye skit.

bill nye videos are still shown in schools, I wonder how long it will be before a teacher puts on "CAUSE MY SEX JUNK, IS SO OH OH OH" — king hams (@BurgerBurger__) April 26, 2017

@DowdEdward Good. Kill it. Kill it with fire before it can spread — Dufief Mill (@Dufief_Mill) April 27, 2017

@StoneColdTruth This is what passes for science in the left. — Benjamin Breece (@BenBreece) April 25, 2017

Clearly, the reception to the Bill Nye “Sex Junk” music video was a little bit on the frosty side, particularly because many incorrectly peg it as being targeted at an audience of children. However, Bill’s stance on the sexuality spectrum isn’t the only aspect of his new show that has viewers up in arms.

As the New York Post reports, a panel discussion on Bill Nye Saves the World featured Nye asking a relevant but potentially troubling question about human reproduction. Specifically, should people who have “extra kids” be penalized for doing so — at least in the developed world?

“Should we have policies that penalize people for having extra kids in the developed world?”

Nye posed the question while speaking to Johns Hopkins University bioethicist Travis Rieder. Not surprisingly, Rieder appeared to be keen on the idea, even agreeing that such reproductive policies should be considered. Check out the exchange below.

Leading up to the question, the bioethicist had made the shocking claim that children in developed nations (of which the United States is one) use 160 times more resources than children in other countries. When Rieder suggested that considering such a policy would be a good idea, Bill Nye seemed to want to take that consideration one step further.

“Well, ‘at least consider it’ is like ‘Do it.'”

Nye and his bioethicist buddy weren’t the only two members of the discussion panel, however. They were joined by UN Population Fund chief of population development Dr. Rachel Snow. Snow’s take on the idea of drafting a policy to discourage “extra kids” was decidedly different.

“I would take issue with the idea that we do anything to incentivize fewer children or more children. I think it’s all about … human rights. People should have the number of children they want … and if some families have five or six children, God bless them. That’s fine. But most people end up with fewer.”

Policy work and fitness enthusiast Laurie Watkins interviewed me a few months ago. Her book comes out today. pic.twitter.com/OXN5N2vPiU — Bill Nye (@BillNye) April 11, 2017

Immediately after the airing of the comments, Bill Nye and his ideologies found themselves under attack, both on social media and elsewhere. Indeed, Todd Starnes of Fox News has devoted an entire scathing op-ed to Bill Nye’s suggestion of penalizing “extra kids.”

In the piece, Starnes asked the daunting question, “[J]ust who gets to decide how many children is too many? And who determines which child is the extra child?”

“I also wonder what Mr. Nye would consider to be an appropriate punishment? Additional taxes? Post-Birth abortions? Is it possible that families like the Brady Bunch and the Walton’s could one day be outlawed?”

Twitter users were no less harsh in their criticism of Nye’s suggestion, one that brings to mind China’s controversial “One Child” policy.

Clearly, Nye didn’t win many friends with the discussion, which took place on an episode of Bill Nye Saves the World, which was actually supposed to be addressing the issue of man-made climate change. Just in case you’re wondering, Bill Nye believes humanity is largely responsible for warming world and has even suggested in the past that climate change deniers should be locked up.

[Featured Image by Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Images]