New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Trailer: Nick And Madison Are Reunited, But Is Travis Infected?

Fear the Walking Dead returns with Season 3 to AMC on June 4. For many fans, it has been a long wait. However, AMC have just released a brand new trailer and there is plenty to find out about Season 3 as a result. For example, it appears Madison’s group have been taken prisoner, Strand is about to be pushed off a bridge, and, is that an infected Travis?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Recently, AMC released the first promotional images for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead. Among them was an image of Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) huddled together in what appeared to be a large underground tunnel or drain. The very first shot of the new Season 3 trailer shows Nick emerging from the drain, only to be confronted from a horde of the infected. So, the question needs to be asked: does this occur before or after the previously released still?

The voice over during the Season 3 trailer is ominous: “We survive now, at all costs.” It is a female voice and possibly is that of Madison as she and her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), are seen during this part of the Fear the Walking Dead trailer being held captive by military. As Entertainment Weekly points out, regardless of whether Madison is being held captive or not, she is vicious in the Season 3 trailer for The Walking Dead, slicing people and outright stabbing them in the head at points in the clip.

Nick is reunited with his mother, Madison (Kim Dickens) later on in the clip. They are seen fighting civilians, so it is unclear whether they are together when Madison and Alicia are being held by the military or not. Although, there is one shot that shows a person that looks like Nick in a bathroom with military present.

Travis (Cliff Curtis) is also present during the military scenes, indicating he is being held captive along with Madison and Alicia. However, it is an image further on in the Season 3 trailer that has some fans worried. For a split second, a group of the infected are shown staggering through a gate. The very first one through bears a striking resemblance to Travis. You can view the image below and make up your own mind over whether this is an infected Travis or just AMC scaring the fan base. It needs to be noted here that throughout the Season 3 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead, Travis is wearing a denim jacket, whereas, the infected person below is wearing a different jacket.

While Madison’s group seem to be in all sorts of trouble, they are not the only ones. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is shown being dangled from a bridge. He asks why the people are doing this to him and then the shot cuts to just how high that bridge really is as people are being thrown over the edge.

Finally, if you have been wondering about the fate of Ofelia (Mercedes Mason), there is one moment in the Season 3 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead that shows an injured woman being helped into a secure compound. Could this be Ofelia? Alternatively, while there was a promotional image released of Nick and Luciana together, in the Season 3 trailer they are not seen together at all. So, could it be Luciana in the image? Comic Book seem to think so.

You can view the full trailer for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead via Entertainment Weekly.

The official synopsis for Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is below.

“As Fear the Walking Dead returns for season three, our families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world’s end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society, but family as well. Madison has reconnected with Travis, her apocalyptic partner, but Alicia has been fractured by her murder of Andres. Madison’s son is only a few miles from his mother, but Nick’s first action as a leader saw him and Luciana ambushed by an American militia group – the couple escaped death, Luciana was shot, and Nick no longer feels immortal. Recovering both emotionally and physically, Strand has his sights set on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s captivity will test her ability to survive and see if she can muster the savagery of her father.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Season 3 on June 4, Sunday, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Michael Desmond/AMC]