WWE News: Potential Cities to Host ‘WrestleMania 35’ in 2019 Revealed

It may seem a little early to some people, but locations for Wrestlemania 35 are already being discussed, and some bids have been made to determine which city will host the grandest stage of them all in 2019. Over the past five years, Wrestlemania has been hosted by Miami, New Jersey, New Orleans, Santa Clara, Dallas, and Orlando. It’s already been announced that Wrestlemania 34 will be hosted in New Orleans again next year.

Wrestlemania has become a full week experience, which is truly put on full display over the weekend while WWE presents the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, an NXT Takeover special, and the extravaganza that has become Wrestlemania. In recent years, even the post-Wrestlemania editions of Raw and SmackDown are also hosted by the city. It’s a huge commitment, but it’s a showcase for the city to host the event. Financially, Wrestlemania has been extremely profitable for each city that hosts, so cities are excited to host the event.

The WWE Universe is only a few weeks removed from Wrestlemania 33. Wrestlemania 34 is still roughly a year away, but bids and offers are already coming in for WWE to consider which city will have the honor of hosting the event in 2019. As you can imagine, there are cities that are putting in their bids. However, some favorites have already emerged in the bidding, which means WWE officials will choose the location soon.

It’s being reported that there are several cities already in the running to host Wrestlemania not just in 2019, but over the next couple of years. For instance, Miami has submitted bids to host the event through 2020. It may seem to be too early for WWE to return to Florida, but the highest bid can be enough to convince WWE to go back to Miami. During the bidding for 2018, there were several cities that lost out to New Orleans.

There were rumors about Minneapolis hosting Wrestlemania 33 last year. The city building the brand new U.S Bank Stadium that opened last year will be hosting next year’s Superbowl. It’s likely Minneapolis will be hosting Wrestlemania over the next couple of years. Philadelphia is also on the cusp of hosting the event. In fact, the city was a finalist for Wrestlemania 34, but hosting Wrestlemania 35 in 2019 could be in the cards.

Indianapolis, New York, Toronto, Atlanta, and even Detroit have all been involved or made bids to host the event in recent years. All those cities are possible locations for Wrestlemania over the next couple of years, but it’s just too early to learn which city WWE has selected to host the event for 2019. There have also been rumors about London hosting the event, but going overseas could complicate WWE putting on the event.

The WWE Universe is still thinking about Wrestlemania 33 so much that speculation about Wrestlemania in New Orleans has only just begun. There are some early predictions about what to expect during the show next year, but it’s too early to know for sure. Earliest rumors are claiming that WWE officials are planning for Brock Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event.

Wrestlemania 34 will also have the unique experience of being the first Wrestlemania without a match with The Undertaker after his retirement this year in Orlando. It’ll be a new era of the grandest stage of them all, but it’s likely WWE officials will induct Undertaker into the Hall of Fame five years after “The Streak” ended in New Orleans. No matter which city hosts Wrestlemania 35, they will have to follow another great year.

