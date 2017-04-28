Ben Affleck is ready to start dating again, just one month after he signed off on the divorce papers which Jennifer Garner had initially retracted.

Fans were confused when Ben Affleck filed his own divorce papers, just months after Garner had made the decision to cancel her plans in pulling through with the process, giving the impression that things were looking much better for the twosome.

It turns out that the only reason Jennifer called off the divorce plans earlier this year was so that Ben Affleck would have an easier time focusing his attention on getting better at the rehab facility he was at to treat his addiction to alcohol.

Ben Affleck doesn’t want his kids to be child actors: In his first public appearance since he and Jennifer Garner… https://t.co/oTPoqeJt3F pic.twitter.com/MJzHA3eukd — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) April 25, 2017

Her divorce filing was first announced over the summer of 2015. Since then, the couple has worked on being better friends, and in doing so, they’ve built a great relationship with one another — one that’s so solid, Ben Affleck is sure that he’ll always have a close bond with Garner.

She very much helped him get through his time in rehab earlier this year, but now that he’s better, it was finally time to pull the plug on their marriage and move on.

Sources say that Ben Affleck clearly isn’t wasting time when it comes to dating again. He’s not rushing into anything but he’s definitely interested in seeing where things take him with the women he’ll date in the near future.

Now that he’s split from Jennifer is official, Ben Affleck wants to focus his attention on his movie career more than ever, and if he can make time to date someone, he’ll definitely do that. After all, Ben Affleck definitely sees himself falling in love again in the near future, but again, he’s not forcing himself into anything.

Ben Affleck makes his first public appearance since filing for divorce from Jennifer Garner. https://t.co/InfxRSJkKO pic.twitter.com/BeWAAeqMH3 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 24, 2017

He’s content with where he is in life right now. Ben’s on good terms with Jennifer, his kids are healthy and happy, his career is booming with a handful of projects lined up — things couldn’t be going better for Ben Affleck right now.

“Ben is looking forward to remaining healthy from his recent stint in rehab and is looking forward to the single life,” the insider gushes to Hollywood Life. “He doesn’t want to be tied down in a relationship, he wants to date around and enjoy being single for awhile.”

Ben Affleck shares a close relationship with execs over at Warner Bros., who he plans on directing plenty of movies for within the near future. He’s overjoyed with how well he’s life has turned around in the course of two years.

Ben Affleck was allegedly destroyed by the divorce filing in 2015, but now when he looks back at it, he knew it was the right decision for him and Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this year, Affleck mentioned that he was grateful for the loyalty and support Jennifer had shown him throughout their marriage and his time in rehab, where she continued to remain by his side and help him overcome his alcohol addiction, Us Weekly notes.

Jennifer Garner: Why She Chose To Divorce Ben Affleck After His Rehab Stint — What Happened? https://t.co/pTahqXqss9 pic.twitter.com/zMwJpaWGnk — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) April 24, 2017

“He is not taking his divorce as a mid-life crisis, he is taking it as an opportunity to better himself. Ben particularly has spent lots of time in rehab and working on being a better person and father. He loves being close to the family, the kids love having dad around and Jen is OK with it too, for now.”

As previously mentioned, Ben Affleck will continue to remain close friends with Jennifer. It’s unclear when Ben will start dating again, but he’s certainly not ruling it out to happen this year, depending on how he feels about that given person — but his main focus right now is his career and his family.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]