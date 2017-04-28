Kourtney Kardashian is ready to start dating again, having told friends and family that she will never reconcile with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

In recent months, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott have tried to remain cordial for the sake of their children, but even when doing so, they find themselves bickering over Disick’s reckless behavior that often gives the impression he puts his needs before others.

When the family jetted out to Costa Rica, in January, Scott was said to have invited a female companion on the trip without notifying Kourtney Kardashian beforehand. It caused a huge fight between the mother-of-three and her former partner, who ended up ditching the vacation to party with friends in Miami.

Scott Disick reveals he once proposed to Kourtney Kardashian! https://t.co/lyxSSYJeKA pic.twitter.com/IvL65eu7u5 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 28, 2017

While Kourtney Kardashian was hopeful to the chance of eventually getting back with her ex-boyfriend, she’s come to realize that they both want different things in life. While the duo would do anything for their children, Scott’s mindset is in different places, while Kourtney Kardashian just wants to have a peaceful life.

She’s already dedicated most of her time to being a mother and is actively working on more products aimed at children. Disick, on the other hand, continues to make most of his living by getting paid to make appearances at nightclubs, which has often led him to drink more than he should.

That lifestyle is something that Kourtney Kardashian can’t deal with anymore, especially now that her children are getting older, which is something she realized whilst on her trip to Mexico with Kim Kardashian and a number of their closest friends.

A source tells Hollywood Life, “Kourtney is enjoying not having any guys on the vacation, especially Scott Disick. She is tired of their rollercoaster relationship, and the vacation has been a wonderful break from all the drama Scott brings into her life daily. This trip has reminded her that she is so over Scott.”

Kourtney Kardashian has a magical 38th birthday at Disneyland with Scott Disick and their kids https://t.co/EWZgDwqjQ0 pic.twitter.com/CVBy5uZpcx — People Magazine (@people) April 18, 2017

Us Weekly continues to add that Kourtney Kardashian has given Disick so many chances but there comes a point where she has to say to herself that always going back to the man she’ll never settle down with is doing nothing but wasting her time.

Kourtney has allegedly told pals that she wants to find the right guy in the forthcoming months — she’s definitely down to date again now that she’s done with Scott, but she’s aware that finding the right man is going to take time.

“Kourtney definitely would love to settle down one day with one guy — her soul mate that she can grow old with. She has been telling her sisters and friends that the number one thing she is looking for in her next long-term relationship is loyalty and honesty.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a night out on the town without their kids https://t.co/pjRnhiCgrf pic.twitter.com/HbtYBDsIpz — People Magazine (@people) April 14, 2017

The source concludes by saying that Kourtney Kardashian would never want to experience heartbreak like she did when she was with Scott because it was a consistent letdown to see that partying was more of a priority than family life for the 33-year-old.

Kourtney Kardashian’s chaotic relationship will be played out in forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where the reality star is seen calling out the father of her children for bringing another woman on the family’s trip to Costa Rica.

The feud was so intense, even Kim had to step in and support her sister. The episode will air this Sunday on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]