Duggar Family Rumors: Season 3 In The Works Amidst New Josh Duggar Scandal, Who Will Leave The Cast?

The Duggar family is always in the news for some reason or another, but the latest Duggar family rumors suggest that their new season of Counting On is already in the works, but it doesn’t quite look good for the family or the network.

You see, there is a huge controversy surrounding the Duggars — and, namely, around Josh Duggar, who was revealed to have allegedly molested his family members when he was younger.

But what’s interesting is, there’s been talk about him coming back — even despite the controversy.

But if he comes back, there will be more than a few cast members that won’t come back! So what’s the story?

According to the latest Duggar family rumors from Hollywood Take, Josh Duggar — who recently emerged looking unkempt and overweight — and his scandal has cast a huge pall over the series. And if Season 3 were to happen, the producers were thinking about bringing Josh back in order to give the series a much-needed boost.

Right now, the Duggar family is at a special Christian camp in the hopes of slowly, but surely, bringing Josh Duggar back into the public eye and into the spotlight.

But is this a good idea?

According to the latest Duggar family rumors from Gospel Herald, many of the family members have said that they wouldn’t return to the show if Josh came back, no matter how many “Christian camps” he went to.

And Josh isn’t the only Duggar family member under fire. Other members of the Duggar family — namely, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derek Dillard, have recently come under fire for their parenting skills.

“Jill Duggar-Dillard and her husband are focused more on training their child as opposed to nurturing him through emotional parenting, causing the child to become manipulative to get what he wants. ‘That’s very medieval,’ one critic pointed out, adding that ‘the Dillards seem to be more about training Izzy and less about delighting in him.'”

There is, however, some good news from the tribe, because according to the latest Duggar family rumors from In Touch Weekly, Jana Duggar has a bit of a celebrity crush in football player Tim Tebow.

Tebow, a “devoutly Christian” athlete, is rumored to be very interested in the young Duggar, and the Duggar family fans co-sign this potential union.

This isn’t the first time that the two have been romantically linked: back in 2014, Jim Bob and Michelle — the Duggar family patriarch and matriarch — met Tim’s mother, Pam, at a charity event, and the rumors have been swirling about them ever since.

And the Duggar family fans have been pushing for this union on social media, as well.

“I really want your Dad to talk to Tim Tebow, a truly Godly man! You deserve to be happy and make your own beautiful babies!”

Other fans agreed with the assessment.

“Jana you are just gorgeous. I’ve always thought you were the prettiest, not to say the others aren’t pretty in any way, because they are too — but you have a sweet softness about you, that is just so different. You’re a great catch if you ever decide to get married. He ought to consider himself very fortunate to be by your side.”

