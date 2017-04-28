Tyga is angered by the fact that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made their relationship official.

The rapper, who reportedly split from Jenner just a month ago, is quite surprised that the 19-year-old found it in herself to move on so quickly, giving off the impression that it wasn’t hard for her to bounce back from their breakup.

Tyga was very much under the impression that he was going to reconcile with Kylie, especially since this isn’t the first time that they’ve called it quits and gotten back together. In fact, during their two years together, Tyga and Jenner broke up four times and ultimately decided to reconcile.

Their last breakup came in May 2016, but that lasted for no more than a month, before the socialite decided to have Tyga move into her home in Calabasas, California, and while her plans in doing so was to show how serious she was about the relationship, a year later and the two find themselves splitting up again.

This time, however, Tyga is stunned that Kylie has already found herself a new man. The father-of-one was so used to reconciling with Jenner after a break that he certainly didn’t see her romance with Travis Scott coming his way.

Hollywood Life reveals that Tyga feels threatened by the relationship, almost as if he’s lost Kylie forever, and he’s lost because he no longer knows how to approach her now that she’s dating someone new. Tyga’s absolutely heartbroken, the source claims.

“Tyga’s beginning to feel quite threatened by Travis and for the first time ever thinks he could end up losing Kylie. Travis is winning at life! He’s on a successful tour, he’s killing the rap game and every time he turns around he’s being offered a new opportunity of sorts,” an insider tells the outlet.

“It’s been a while since Tyga’s seen that type of action and the more he thinks about it, the more Travis sounds like the perfect dude for Kylie. That’s the type of sh** the Kardashian/Jenner girls look for in a man and Travis has it all and that irks T. She’s super turned on by how successful he is. She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was.”

Earlier this month, it was noted that Kylie was definitely finding it hard to move on from Tyga, simply because of the history she shares with the rapper, but after confiding in her sisters, they all helped her through the heartbreak and told her that moving on from Tyga was the best decision she could’ve made.

It was too conflicting for the 19-year-old since Tyga shares a four-year-old son named Cairo with Blac Chyna, who is in an on-again, off-again romance with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian. The romance has been chaotic, to say the least, and because of that, Jenner often found herself caught up in the drama between Blac and Tyga.

While her breakup with Tyga was hard, source say that she’s not the type of girl to sit around think about potentially reconciling with someone she knows she won’t have a future with.

Her relationship with Travis Scott is very fresh. In the coming weeks, Kylie will see whether or not she can see herself being in a full-on committed romance with the rapper, and if not, the chances of her remaining single seem rather high since Jenner has shown no interest in getting back with Tyga.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]