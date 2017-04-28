‘Flip Or Flop’ Flip Off? ‘Flip Or Flop Vegas’ Stars Bristol & Aubrey Ready To Take On Tarek & Christina

Would you watch a Flip or Flop Flip Off between married couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde of Flip or Flop Vegas and Tarek and Christina El Moussa of the original Flip or Flop?

According to E News, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been the king and queen of flipping houses for years. The Flip or Flop stars, however, may need to watch out as they appear to have some very stiff competition.

Tarek and Christina have been holding the reigns when it comes to flipping houses as hosts of the HGTV series Flip or Flop for the last seven seasons. While it was recently revealed that Tarek and Christina have signed on to do a Season 8 of the Flip or Flop series despite going through an ugly divorce – HGTV had previously decided to do five spin-offs of the series featuring the same concept of the original Flip or Flop. The only differences being the hosts and the location.

Flip or Flop Vegas starring married couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde as the host was the first of the five spin-off series that HGTV had planned. Thus far, the series has been a big hit with the network viewers and made a lot of waves among Flip or Flop fans. In fact, Bristol and Aubrey Marunde are so confident in their ability to flip houses that they believe they can hold their own against the Flip or Flop OGs Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Could the new Flip or Flop stars actually beat the Flip or Flop OGs in a flip off? Would HGTV consider airing a flip off between Tarek and Christina and Bristol and Aubrey?

Are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde of #FliporFlopVegas the new Tarek and Christina El Moussa? https://t.co/C8je9ITqUR pic.twitter.com/BfZW0uynmB — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) April 11, 2017

While there is no way to know for sure if HGTV would ever consider a Flip or Flop flip off between the two pairs of hosts, it wouldn’t be a bad idea. The real question is – would Bristol and Aubrey really be able to flip a house better than Tarek and Christina? It certainly would be a nail biting competition to watch unfold!

E News visited Bristol and Aubrey Marunde onsite during one of their latest flips in order to ask them more about whether or not they thought they could win a flip off.

“Well, we would hope our house would win if we did any kind of flip off against anybody, right?” Aubrey said during the conversation. Bristol, however, was a little more competitive in his response.

“We’re competitive. We want to win all battles!”

While the Flip or Flop Vegas stars claim to be a united front when it comes to challenges and flip offs – such as if they were to ever have a flip off against Tarek and Christina – they do tend to butt heads a lot while they are constructing a house. The real question some Flip or Flop fans have is whether Bristol and Aubrey wins when they butt heads with each other during a remodel. So, E News decided to ask them about that too.

“That would be me,” Aubrey said, with a hand raised in the air. “I usually win the battles most of the time because they’re related to design.”

“She wins the design battles. I win the construction battles. And often times we end up working together because somebody has to build it, somebody has to design it, so there’s always a communication between the two.”

Aubrey added that the two were very good at compromising when it came to battles with each other. Who do you think would when a Flip or Flop flip off? Would Bristol and Aubrey Marunde actually be able to beat Christina and Tarek El Moussa? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

And remember, Flip or Flop Vegas airs Thursdays on HGTV.

[Featured Images by Ethan Miller & Jerod Harris/Getty Images]