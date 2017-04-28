Khloe Kardashian is close to filing a restraining order against Lamar Odom, who she claims is still obsessed with her despite the fact that she’s moved on with her life.

Odom has made it no secret that he still cares for Khloe Kardashian, having recently told Us Weekly that he’ll always have a soft spot for his ex-wife, for she truly stuck by his side when things were crumbling around him.

And though he couldn’t save himself from his drug addiction, Khloe Kardashian stood by his side for as long as she could, before eventually giving up when she found out that Lamar had relapsed in the midst of recovering from his overdose in October 2015.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2016, and while Khloe Kardashian has since moved on with Tristan Thompson, who she plans on marrying in the near future, Lamar still seems to be hanging on to what he once shared with the reality star.

Khloe Kardashian is aware that Lamar is dating somebody new — unsurprisingly, she’s said to look very much like the TV star, and to make matters worse, Lamar is very careful with where he’s seen with his new woman, often dining at Khloe’s favorite restaurants.

On top of that, the disgraced athlete is also said to be filming his own reality show, showing the world how he was able to overcome his drug abuse, his time in rehab, and his road to recovery.

Khloe Kardashian is bothered by the fact that Lamar is going to extreme lengths to try and make her jealous, knowing that he still wants her back.

She’s learned that Odom would always stop by at the places that he knows are her favorite, such as restaurants and bars. It bothers her because not only is he trying to make her jealous in doing so, she fears the potential chance of running into him and causing a scene over it.

“She assumes this new romance is another desperate attempt to catch her attention and she’s right,” a source tells OK! magazine, as quoted by Celeb Dirty Laundry.

“Lamar’s obsessed with winning Khloe back, even though it will never happen. He promised to move back to New York and live with his dad once the divorce came though, but now he’s acting like a bigger fame whore than ever.”

Things are pretty bad right now because Lamar hasn’t stopped reaching out to Khloe’s pals, who he only knew through being married to the socialite. Now that they have distanced themselves from him, he feels the need to stay in contact with them which has left Kardashian completely puzzled.

“The worst part of it is that he hits up all of Khloe’s favorite hangouts and still tries to force himself on her friends – even her family. She’ll end up having to take out a restraining order eventually.”

News of Khloe Kardashian’s annoyance at Odom for attempting to make her feel jealous over his new girlfriend comes just weeks after reports claimed that the 32-year-old was actively planning her future with Tristan, having told friends and family that marriage and kids are definitely in the plans.

Khloe Kardashian still respects Lamar, but she would never want to reconcile with him, and the sooner he understands that, the better.

Does Khloe Kardashian make a valid point?

