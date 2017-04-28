‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Says Tyler Baltierra Is Gay And A Cheater

Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham accused Catelynn Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra of being gay, saying she believes he cheated on Cate with a man.

Farrah thinks Tyler is gay.

Rumors have circled for months that Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra cheated on his wife Catelynn Lowell. Recently, fellow Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham told InTouch that she thinks Tyler cheated with a “gay guy.”

@people love you???? #wetv #familybootcamp @wetv A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Farrah spoke to InTouch about her appearance on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Star: Family Edition alongside her parents Michael Abraham and Debra Danielson.

However, the reality star also found time to comment and say that she definitely thinks the cheating rumors are true during the Facebook Live interview.

“Yeah probably with a gay guy! Okay, that’s my thought. You need a minute to digest that.”

Don’t forget! Tonight is an all new episode of #teenmomog on @mtv who’s all going to be watching?! #strength #courage #beopenminded #bekindalways A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

Back in February, the Teen Mom father tweeted that it was “dark and he was drunk” so he couldn’t remember if the alleged “encounter” happened with a guy or girl, but fans assumed he was joking.

“We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him.”

@starmagazine #familybootcamp @wetv tonight????‍????‍????‍????????‍????‍????‍????????‍????‍????‍????????‍????‍????‍????????‍????‍????‍???? 9pm A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Baltierra’s wife Catelynn tweeted, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me he’s busted,” at the time, which was also taken sarcastically, according to Radar Online.

“Well it goes both ways. Sometimes I booze while she cheats, sometimes she’ll booze while I cheat. It just depends on the day of the week.”

According to InTouch, MTV decided to ignore the situation between the Teen Mom couple because it didn’t “fit in the storyline for this season for the couple.”

Farrah vs. the rest of the Teen Mom OGs.

Abraham is not exactly on good terms with any of her Teen Mom cast members. Amber Portwood slapped Farrah across the face on the Teen Mom OG reunion after she said her fiance Matt Baier looked like a pedophile.

Lowell sided with Portwood in the fight.

Abraham recently came out and said that Amber Portwood’s newly-colored hair looks like a “cheap hooker” and that she would definitely not be attending her upcoming wedding because she didn’t “want to be around criminals anymore,” according to People.

@hollywoodlifetv @itcosmetics #NYC having a blast chatting about @wetv #familybootcamp???????????????? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Although, Abraham was never actually invited to the wedding.

Teen Mom stars Portwood and Caitlynn Lowell previously told People that she thinks there has been a lot of “sadness and trauma” in Abraham’s life.

“I think some of my cast members I work with on Teen Mom are severely depressed. I’ve already been through depression, anger, all those things. I have received a lot of help. I continue doing positive therapy just because I’m running companies now, so I know exactly what I need and I don’t need anybody else letting me know what I need.”

My lover ❤️ my best friend???????????????? love you @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Do you think there is any truth to Farrah Abraham’s claims that Tyler Baltierra is gay and cheated on Catelynn with another man? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

