National Superhero Day Highlights: Upcoming Superhero Movies To Watch Out For This Year

There are three things we’re doing to celebrate National Superhero Day today: one, go around the house wearing last Halloween’s superhero costume; two, check out #NationalSuperheroDay posts on social media; and three, block out our calendars for upcoming superhero movies this year.

So with one and two out of the way—yes, even the Man of Steel himself Henry Cavill suited up today to make his own #NationalSuperheroDay greetings—what’s left on our list is not to check out every single person Cavill has tagged on his post, no.

What else left to do but double down on our calendars and check out the superhero movies that are making their way to the screens this 2017?

So if you’re amped up for this year’s superhero movie lineup, here are the upcoming superhero movies we are looking out for this year.

Now Showing

The Lego Batman Movie, Logan, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 have already exhausted their screen time on our local cinemas but what better way to celebrate National Superhero Day than re-watch (or watch if you haven’t yet!) this year’s early superhero flicks?

If you’re looking to re-watch this year’s already screened superhero hits, or maybe older DC and Marvel movies, DVD Netflix has a great collection of DVD rentals you can access in the comfort of your homes. I’m smelling superhero binge-watching this weekend!

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is already this year’s most anticipated superhero movie, after Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman appearing in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.Wonder Woman brings to the big cinema the origins of our favorite Amazona superhero, Diana Prince, who leaves her home to stop the World War I.

Before this 2017 Wonder Woman movie, we have only seen two solo movies of this female superhero so far—one starring Cathy Lee Crosby in the first Wonder Woman film in 1974, and then another animated Wonder Woman movie in 2009. The most famous woman in the DC superhero team, Wonder Woman definitely deserves some love (and big screen time).

Wonder Woman 2017 is the fourth movie in the in the newly-launched DC Cinematic Universe, following 2013’s Man of Steel and last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Coming Soon notes that Wonder Woman is set to land in cinemas internationally on June 2, 2017.

And by the way, have you seen these newest, and totally amazing, Wonder Woman TV Spots?

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man returns to Queens, New York City, as the student-slash-superhero that he has always been. Long gone are Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Now, Tom Holland is bringing a brand new Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Spider-Man: Homecoming, the second Spider-Man reboot and the the sixteenth film in the MCU.

Interestingly, this rebooted superhero movie not only brings one, but two beloved superheroes to the superhero screen: Peter Parker as Spider-Man and Tony Stark as Iron Man. Spider-Man Homecoming, as it receives the whole Hollywood treatment—plus the Tony Stark treatment, as well—is set to become the new origin story for our spidey superhero, putting him in the Marvel timeline and universe.

Spider-Man: Homecoming,The Verge reports, is set to release in theaters on July 7, 2017. If you’re too much of a spoiler OC, you can check out the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer below (which is apparently packed to the brim with major plot points and spoilers).

The Lego Ninjago Movie

If you are not familiar with the Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu animated TV series, then you’ll be pleased to know that another Lego movie is coming to the big screens this year—and a lego Jackie Chan will be in it. Basically, think about Avatar The Last Airbender, Power Rangers, and Karate Kid makes a superhero film baby—and gets the Lego treatment.

Six teenagers undergo the tutelage of old master Jackie Chan and become ninja superheroes overnight, fighting monsters and dragons to protect the far-away land of Ninjago. Basically the people behind the original The Lego Movie will be working their magic in this new Lego superhero film so expect a lot of humor, action, and lovable Lego characters.

Brick Fanatics report that new Lego sets will accompany The Lego Ninjago Movie premiere, which is set on September 22, 2017.

Thor: Ragnarok

We have been waiting for this for so long and we are finally just a few months from the premiere of this hammer-wielding god’s newest superhero film. Set after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron,Thor: Ragnarok will follow the story of Thor as he fights his way out of planet Sakaar without his hammer to save Asgard from antagonist Hela and the impending Ragnarok.

In fact, not only will we be treated to our favorite Norse god superhero (in the embodiment of Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Ragnarok. Another Marvel superhero, the Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo), will also be making an appearance in the movie.

It’s been four years since Thor’s last solo movie, Thor: The Dark World, and we need more (short-haired) Thor and Loki (with hot English accent) screen time on that big superhero screen. We certainly will be marking our calendars as per IGN’srelease date for Thor: Ragnarok, which is on November 3, 2017.

Justice League: Part One

As Marvel soars with its own superhero franchises, the DC Extended Universe finally gets its gears going with a two-part Justice League movie featuring the most famous superheroes we have all grown up with. Relive how the Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and more DC superhero characters started the Justice League in the first part of this rebooted superhero movie this 2017.

Basically,the two-part Justice League movie aims to reset the newly-launched DC Cinematic Universe, much like the way Marvel has successfully built theirs with the Avengers series of films and standalones. Going forward, Justice League Part One and Part Two will be setting the tone of the shared fictional universe of all DC superheroes, with more superheroes to come on board in the following titles—such as a rebooted Green Lantern, who is surprisingly missing from the first two parts of the Justice League movie.

Den of Geek reports that Justice League: Part One is set to premiere on November 17, 2017. The part two to this superhero movie will come around 2019, although no official date has been set in stone.

Which of these upcoming 2017 superhero movies is your favorite so far? Are you team Marvel or Team DC—or maybe even Team Lego?

Happy National Superhero Day!

[Featured image by Warner Bros. Pictures]