Fyre Festival, the glitzy music festival in The Bahamas that was marketed as an alternative to Coachella has gone up in flames. Based on reports from the social media feeds of people who attended the very expensive event, it was a complete disaster. The luxury glamping tents ended up being leftover disaster relief tents, the promise of sumptuous meals turned out to be dry cheese sandwiches and flights to the “private island venue” were cancelled because it was overbooked. Stranded Americans were calling on the US Embassy in Nassau to get them out of there.

this is my favorite interaction i've ever seen #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/ihEO1HccAe — rick (@PatMahogna) April 28, 2017

And then, Blink 182, the headliner cancelled.

But as Twitter User “@fyrefestivalfraud” has been pointing out for a while now, there were signs that the Fyre Festival would turn out to be a complete dumpster fire ahead of the event.

Fyre Festival is changing people's itineraries at the last second. Can't afford charter planes. Prepare to be stuck in Miami. #fyrefestival — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 25, 2017

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017

Here’s a list of some of the warning signs that attendees should have heeded before paying for their tickets.

Fyre Festival’s problems were highlighted by the media long before the event

On April 2, The Wall Street Journal published an article with the headline, “At Up to $250,000 a Ticket, Island Music Festival Woos Wealthy to Stay Afloat.” In the piece, writer Hannah Karp outlines the struggles Fyre Festival’s organizers were going through to pay artists and confirm attendee flights.

As we mentioned before, Fyre Festival was billed as an alternative to established music festivals like Coachella. However, although Coachella is marketed as a millenial version of Woodstock, it’s actually organized and managed by AEG Presents, a huge corporate entity that has the money and the infrastructure to run a huge music festival year after year. It seems pretty clear that the organizers of Fyre Festival did not have anything close to the same resources.

Fyre Festival more than likely blew their budget on paying the Instagram star models who started hawking this event in December 2016. Models like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and others, appeared in video ads for the event and also posted pictures to their social feeds to promote it.

Girlsssss???????? A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Dec 12, 2016 at 9:22am PST

The evidence of false advertising started to pop up before Fyre Festival’s first day

Festival organizers told attendees that the event would take place on a private island but as Twitter user “@fyrefestivalfraud” points out the actual venue, Exuma island, is anything but. There’s a Sandals resort right next to the festival location.

More deliberate lies by #fyrefestival. Fyre Festival makes it appear to be its own island…marketing says private island…it isn't! Scam. pic.twitter.com/E4Gz8o3X0z — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 20, 2017

Also, this twitter account, run by an anonymous user, has been retweeting complaints from angry and confused ticket buyers who have been trying to get answers from the official Fyre Festival account. All of these tweets happened before the scheduled start of the event. They eventually turned off comments on the official Fyre Festiva account. This does not paint a picture of a well organized event.

@fyrefestival I have been trying to get in touch for several days, multiple emails, left several voicemail messages etc. No response! HELP! — Janet Moreira (@janetcmoreira) April 19, 2017

These are the comments on Instagram that Fyre Festival deletes. #FyreFestival is a scam. pic.twitter.com/L54xojn3bO — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 25, 2017

Fyre Festival has now turned off comments on its Instagram. Once again #FyreFestival is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/Q2LcTTp3tH — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 25, 2017

According to an article in The Observer, the person behind “@fyrefestivalfraud” claims to be someone with an exclusive source on the island who provided them with behind the scenes info. In their opinion the people behind the fest should be locked up.

“These people deserve jail and the ‘influencers’ need to be called out for shilling for them,” they said.

The organizers of the festival seem very apologetic for the trauma they caused their attendees but that probably won’t make up for it.

“Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas,” a spokesman for the event told MarketWatch by email when they were in the midst of trying to rectify the situation. “Due to circumstances out of our control and difficulties with coordination internationally, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can.”

So, the moral of the Fyre Festival debacle is to do your research before you spend upwards of $1,000 on a ticket to a first-time music festival. Don’t believe everything you see on Instagram, kids. I leave you with some of the funniest tweets/memes to come out of the #fyrefestival hashtag. Enjoy!

Me when regular people get scammed vs when rich people get scammed #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/T30DjX3A0E — rosechocglam (@MBApioneerz) April 28, 2017

Wow some of the photos coming out of #FyreFestival are depressing as hell pic.twitter.com/J38mlhwSoC — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) April 28, 2017

