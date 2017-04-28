‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Faces Jail Time, Thomas Saves Her, And Liam Uncovers A Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Sally (Courtney Hope) and Thomas (Pierson Fode). There’s no doubt about it, Sally is in trouble and could go to jail for her bad decision to try to pass off Forrester Creations as hers at the Spectra fashion show. During the week of May 1, Thomas will ruffle the feathers of the Forrester family when he forgives Sally. That’s not all either; the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam (Scott Clifton) will learn that Bill (Don Diamont) may have had a role in Spectra’s financial troubles. It looks like a great week ahead on the Bold and the Beautiful.

Sally Faces Jail Time

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally makes her way to Forrester Creations in hopes to talk to Thomas and get him to forgive her. She is heartbroken, and she really cares about Thomas. She hopes that if he lets her explain why she stole from him, he could see that she wasn’t using him —she really loves him!

According to the May 8 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sally makes a startling confession to Thomas, and it leaves him in complete shock. She tells him that this is the first time she has been in love and she doesn’t want to lose him.

“I may have lost the best thing I ever had.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally insists that she takes the wrap for the espionage, but Shirley and Saul aren’t happy with that scenario. Sally said that she knew what she was doing, even if it was her grandma’s suggestion.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally has deep regret despite tremendous success. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PwUg0bG2Sp pic.twitter.com/fsBXPCXQQA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 18, 2017

Sally admits that the idea of jail time is not pleasant, but she wants to do whatever it takes to get Thomas to forgive her, even if that takes doing hard time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the judge may go light on Sally because she has no criminal record and she hasn’t denied her role in the design theft.

Thomas Saves Sally From Prison

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that at the last minute, Thomas will save Sally from a long prison sentence by revealing that he doesn’t think she would do anything like this again. He will ask the judge to give her probation or a light sentence and tries to convince his family not to sue her for damages. The Forresters are not happy with Thomas’ new change of heart and say that even if he forgave her, they haven’t. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will be on the outs with his family.

Liam Uncovers His Dad’s Secret

Liam has been working hard to figure out why his father was so invested in how well Spectra’s fashion show did. He had a hunch that there was more to the story than he revealed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicated that Liam has a hard time coming to terms with his father’s shady move. He cannot understand why he would go to such great lengths to hurt another business, just for a buck or two. It seems to be leading up to a major showdown between Liam and Bill over the Spectra building.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Bill will stop at nothing to learn what Ridge is hiding. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/J9lGmmbLbC pic.twitter.com/dCwiYSyo6j — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 28, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Sally will go to jail? Will Thomas forgive her and ask the judge to give her a light sentence? How will the Forresters react when Thomas reveals he’s not only forgiven Sally but wants a life with her? How will Bill respond when Liam questions his shady business move?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

