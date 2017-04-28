Caitlyn Jenner has claimed that Kris Jenner’s controlling behavior after landing the family their reality show is what ultimately led to the couple’s decision to divorce.

Jenner, who is promoting her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, has made endless headlines for some of the controversial things she talks about regarding the relationship she shares with her family now that she is living her life as a woman.

In one of the excerpts from the book, Caitlyn Jenner notes that her marriage to Kris had its ups and downs, just like any relationship. But after the E! network handed the family their own reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris’ personality supposedly changed and consequently drove the couple apart.

Caitlyn Jenner claims that once the show became an overnight success, landing the network some of the biggest ratings at the time, Kris became more focused on the money side of things than the relationship she shared with her then-husband.

“We had many great years together beforehand; it only began to implode when Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a runaway success and Kris [Jenner] was at the helm of a multimillion-dollar franchise in which she controlled all the purse strings,” Caitlyn Jenner writes in her memoir, Hollywood Life reveals.

“We are at each other’s throats. She is frustrated with me all the time. I am worn down. She yells and then I yell back because I always feel defensive. She resents that I never want to leave the house unless it means a hotel room somewhere, that I am content to sit around and watch the History Channel. She resents that I don’t really do anything besides tapings for the show. I don’t feel like I am living anymore. I need control of my life back. I need control of my finances so I can spend money the way I want to.”

It goes without saying that Kris has denied most of the things Caitlyn Jenner writes in her book, claiming that it’s filled with lies and fabricated events that have never taken place.

The momager is extremely disturbed that, even though she has tried to keep a solid friendship with Caitlyn Jenner in recent months, she ends up coming out with a memoir that’s hurtful and embarrassing.

Kris was stunned to read that her ex-husband never felt comfortable having sex with her, simply because she knew that making love to another woman isn’t what she wanted — Caitlyn refers back to high school days, noting that it just wasn’t her thing.

Comments like these have made the Kardashians wonder whether Caitlyn Jenner was ever attracted to Kris, to begin with. Sources say that Kylie and Kendall are also shocked by their father’s choice of words, which would explain why they also share a distant relationship with the 67-year-old transgender star.

Kris has made it known that she no longer cares to have a friendship with Caitlyn Jenner. She’s sickened by the things she’s read and will no longer attempt to build a relationship with someone that continues to tarnish her and her children.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this Sunday on the E! network.

