Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, continues to make headlines and the Kardashian family is beyond livid.

Having read certain excerpts from the book, which Caitlyn Jenner has been promoting in New York, earlier this week, the former Olympic champion has left quite the impression on the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who both believe that the memoir is filled with events that never occurred.

One of the biggest issues that many family members have had comes back to the fact that Caitlyn Jenner describes Kris as a controlling wife, who he never felt comfortable having sex with, before going on to stress that his children rarely speak with her now — they supposedly won’t even visit her.

Caitlyn Jenner’s theory is that the family became distant once they learned about her decision to become a woman over the summer of 2015. These have been two prominent things mentioned in the book that has absolutely infuriated the Kardashians because, according to them, there’s no truth behind that at all.

Khloe and her siblings have found it difficult to support Caitlyn Jenner, for she has continuously downplayed her 23-year marriage to Kris, having branded it as anything but wonderful. If anything, the public’s perception from what Caitlyn Jenner has said is that Kris is manipulative and controlling with no genuine intentions at heart.

That, along with the fact that Caitlyn has made some very personal revelations, such as not feeling comfortable to having sex with Kris, has definitely shocked the family, especially the momager, who certainly wouldn’t want the world to read such intimate details. She’s totally embarrassed by it.

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir has torn the family apart even more, a source tells Hollywood Life.

“There’s a bit of a divide over Caitlyn between the Kardashians right now,” it’s explained by a source. “Khloe and Kim are furious at her, and disgusted at the way she has portrayed their mother. They think Caitlyn is airing all of their dirty laundry in an attempt to garner more publicity.”

“They’re supportive of her. All of the girls have been petty distant though, basically they are all grown ups now and have very busy lives. They don’t speak to her nearly as much as they used to. Kylie and Kendall still love Caitlyn, and she will always be their father.”

In recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn Jenner is seen mentioning that her children no longer reach out to her and that she’s very much bothered by it, LA Times reports.

Khloe then stresses that the pain and heartbreak her mother had to deal with following some of the comments that were said, along with the fact that they all have hectic schedules has very much prevented them from spending more time with her.

Khloe adds, saying that Caitlyn Jenner’s personality has changed completely ever since she transitioned, and she doesn’t know whether that has necessarily been a good thing, particularly because she now feels like she’s lost the only father that raised her after experiencing the death of her biological dad, Robert Kardashian.

Caitlyn Jenner continues to claim that her memoir is the truth to what she’s experienced throughout her life, noting that she’s recalling events from her point of view.

