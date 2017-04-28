‘Southern Charm’ News: Kathryn Dennis Allegedly Losing Salary And Endorsements Over Drug Scandal

Things are really changing for Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm. Recently she lost custody of her children to Thomas Ravenel and spent some time in California at a rehab facility. Kathryn says that she has her act together now, but everyone isn’t sure about that just yet. Now it sounds like Kathryn is losing some of her income as well due to her drug abuse. All About the Tea shared the details about what is going on with Kathryn Dennis now.

#Exclusive Kathryn Dennis Loses Endorsement Deals & #SouthernCharm Paycheck Cut Drastically Amid Drug Abuse Scandal https://t.co/K378vPSEPP pic.twitter.com/qudw8ctHse — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) April 28, 2017

A very solid source, which doesn’t want to be named, spoke out to All About the Tea about what is going on with Kathryn and how she is losing deals due to her drug issues.

“Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis were required to disclose personal financial records in the custody mediation process. Kathryn’s addiction issues have cost her big — and the custody of her children was just the beginning. Kathryn took a significant pay cut in order to be signed back on for Season 4 of Southern Charm. Not only was her Bravo pay slashed — but Kathryn lost almost all product endorsement deals since the drug scandal broke.”

If you check out Kathryn Dennis on social networks, she is still posting a few product endorsements, but not as many as she used to post. It appears that everyone hasn’t fired her just yet, but Kathryn might not be getting new endorsements anytime soon. In the past, Kathryn has been known to be pretty rude to the cast members on Southern Charm. She has allegedly spit at them and even thrown cigarettes at them. You will notice that Kathryn Dennis isn’t on the show near as much this season. This helps prove that they probably did cut her pay because if you are on the show less, there isn’t a reason to pay her as much as the other cast members who are at all of the events and seen all the time. Kathryn hasn’t even been featured at events, but next week it sounds like things are going to get pretty hot between her and Jennifer.

For a while, Kathryn Dennis was saying that she wouldn’t be coming back to Southern Charm at all, but she obviously changed her mind. She isn’t speaking out about what made her come back, though. Of course, the paycheck had to be part of it, but there could be more to her decision. A source shared that Bravo cut a deal with Kathryn to let her come back to the show, but that it came with a decrease in pay. So far, nobody has revealed exactly how much money they took away from her.

RECAP: #SouthernCharm Kathryn Dennis Struggles with Supervised Visitation of Her Children! https://t.co/E6WSM8STHq pic.twitter.com/t4OZb8FYc6 — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) April 25, 2017

The Inquisitr shared last year that Kathryn Dennis was actually afraid that the show would end up firing her and she didn’t want that to happen. At the time, a source shared that Kathryn was very focused on getting her children back from Thomas. He still has custody of them at this time and has them living in the guest house because he says that children are messy. A source said that at the time Kathryn was more worried about getting fired from the show than about the fact that she might not get her children back. Everyone knows that Kathryn Dennis doesn’t have a real job, so this could explain part of her issue. She can’t afford to lose the paycheck from the show.

Are you shocked to hear that Kathryn Dennis is allegedly getting paid less now and losing endorsements? Do you feel like this could end up causing her to get a real job? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm on Monday nights on Bravo.

