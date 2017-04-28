Indiana News: Mysterious Caveman With Club Seen Strolling Streets

Bizarre news out of the state of Indiana has emerged as people in Northern Indiana have reported seeing a mysterious caveman strolling the streets with a club in hand.

WNDU notes there is no reason for residents in Indiana to be concerned by this bizarre news as the mysterious caveman strolling the streets while carrying a club has not been reported for causing any trouble. In fact, several Indiana news outlets have reported the mysterious caveman strolling the streets is simply turning heads and sparking curiosity as people want to know who he is and what he is doing.

Indiana community on high alert after caveman sighting https://t.co/JKbSdXYsyN pic.twitter.com/GKMenrj4sb — FOX59 News (@FOX59) April 28, 2017

FOX 59 notes it was on Tuesday of this week that the mysterious caveman carrying a club was first spotted strolling around the streets. According to the Indiana news outlet, he was first spotted strolling around a park at Winona Lake and then later on at a park in Warsaw. On Wednesday, people started to see the caveman again. Only this time he was seen strolling around the streets of downtown Warsaw. Who was this caveman? Does he plan on causing trouble? Where did he come from? The residents of Warsaw, Indiana were plagued with a combination of curiosity, confusion, and even a little fear as they wanted to know where this man came from and why he was walking around their home with a club in his hand.

The owner of a women’s boutique called Glam spoke to FOX 59 as she had come in contact with the mysterious caveman strolling around the Warsaw, Indiana streets. According to Michelle Smith Ledrew (the owner), she was working behind the counter of her boutique when a large man with long hair and a club walked through the doorway of her store. Ledrew revealed to the Indiana news outlet that she froze as she watched the mysterious caveman standing in the doorway of her business with a club.

“I couldn’t think of what to say.”

In the moment, the owner of this Indiana women’s boutique had no idea what the intentions of this mysterious caveman were. Michelle claims that she made eye contact with the mysterious caveman and then he walked out of her business. She told the Indiana news outlet she looked outside to see him looking in the windows of other stores and businesses. She used the caveman lingering as an opportunity to snap a picture of him. After all, who was going to believe her when she told people a caveman came to her boutique today? Ledrew knew that no one was going to believe her – and probably think she was crazy – if she told people what had happened without a picture to prove it.

After speaking with the owner of the boutique, FOX 59 managed to catch up to the mysterious caveman who has been strolling around the streets of Warsaw, Indiana with a club in his hand. While the mysterious caveman wished to remain anonymous, he did tell the Indiana news outlet that it was never his intention to hurt anyone.

Instead, the caveman told the Indiana news outlet he had recently started an online business called Warsaw Man Cave where he is selling second-hand items for people to place in their man caves. At this time, the only platform for his business is Facebook. He decided to wander around the streets of Warsaw, Indiana as a caveman as a way to advertise his business. He had hoped people would see him and search “caveman in Warsaw” and come across his business.

[Featured Image by Kachalkina Veronika/ShutterStock]