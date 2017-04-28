Tamra Judge Could Just Be Using ‘RHOC’ To Market New Fitness Business

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Tamra Judge decided to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County last year, even though she had been very hurt by Vicki Gunvalson. They used to be best friends, but she felt completely betrayed and wanted to move on. When Tamra forgave Vicki and agreed to move on, viewers were shocked. And Judge may have regretted that decision, as she later learned that Gunvalson had been spreading rumors about Tamra’s husband, including fueling the rumor that Eddie Judge was gay and had dated a man.

According to a new Bravo report, Tamra Judge is supposedly filming the new season of the show, even though Vicki is also filming. They may not be friends, but they have both decided to film the show, knowing that the other person would sign on. Gunvalson has always said that The Real Housewives of Orange County is her show, as she is the longest-standing housewife in the entire franchise across all cities. So why would Judge subject herself to filming the show once again and risk Vicki talking about her marriage?

The money could be a great motivator, especially since Tamra Judge is trying to grow her fitness empire. Apparently, she has been trying to grow her CUT Fitness empire, and she has recently shared that she’s planning on expanding her line of services. Apparently, Tamra Judge’s been working on a fitness app so people around the world can work out with her, and she’s been writing a book. Judge has also been thinking about a fitness line. So why return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? Well, the Bravo platform is a great marketing platform and she could make a lot of money.

And it sounds like Tamra is all about working hard, making money, and being there for her family. She recently opened up to Locale about her life as a grandmother.

“It’s not always easy and I’m often overwhelmed. I am the type of person that needs to stay extremely busy or my mind wanders in a million different directions. I start my day at 4:30 a.m. just so I can get everything done. I’m trying to get more organized and finally hire an assistant,” Tamra explained to the magazine, adding, “Let’s just say it’s not one of my strong points.”

And maybe Tamra Judge wants to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County so she can market her new business ventures and become a role model for her children. Since her divorce, Judge has been working on her fitness business, as this is her first venture into doing something independently. And she’s thankful that she gets the opportunity to be a role model for her children.

“My kids see me working my butt off! I get up early to work out before they even get out of bed and back home to take them to school. I’m at the studio or filming until they get out of school, homework, sports, and dinner,” Judge has revealed, adding, “I believe kids are a product of their environment. I watched my dad do the same thing, and I believe that is where I got my drive.”

Since both Tamra and Vicki are returning to the show, it will be interesting to see how things turn out when The Real Housewives of Orange County returns later this summer, and if Judge is still standing her ground in regards to her former friend.

What do you think of Tamra Judge possibly returning to the show to promote her business ventures and make money? Do you think it is fair to viewers that these housewives are only filming the shows in hopes of a large payout?

