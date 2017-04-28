Xbox One Scorpio Price Leaked: Could Go As Low As $400 As Pre-Order Opens Before Release Date

With new Xbox One Scorpio display leaks and as the announcement of Microsoft’s newest console draws near, more leaks about the Xbox Scorpio’s price surface on the internet—and it looks like this bad boy might come cheaper than expected.

Throughout the lengthy and various Xbox Scorpio talks and teases by Microsoft and Xbox One, one thing has been fairly emphasized by the Scorpio’s makers: that the Xbox Scorpio will be a premium console.

As early as last year, Xbox big boss Phil Spencer has already reiterated how “premium” the Scorpio is going to be:

Scorpio will be a premium console; It will cost more than [the Xbox One] S obviously. That’s how we’re building it. We haven’t announced price points for Scorpio yet, but I want to make sure that the investments we’re putting into the product of Scorpio meets the demands of the higher end customer, and that will be a higher price.

And from leaks and reports we’re getting so far, this premium console could definitely fetch a premium price.

Game Transfers reports that they have spotted an Xbox Scorpio listing in Greek online retailer Public, which puts the Xbox One Scorpio at €549, roughly $600 at current foreign exchange rates.

Although this sounds quite a hefty price for a home console, especially taking into consideration the competitive price on the PlayStation 4 Pro, there is a caveat to these bloated Xbox One Project Scorpio prices.

As of writing, the current Xbox One Scorpio listing atPublic notes that the $600 price tag is just a placeholder price for the Scorpio. A quick English translation of the Greek page reads:

Note: In the event of a price drop, the order will be invoiced at the new, lower price, and in the event of a price increase, the console will be priced at the price that was applied when ordering.

This means that although the price seems a little hefty, we can assume that this is the highest price the Xbox Scorpio could go. It could go way cheaper than what we’re being led to believe.

Gaming Capacity has written about placeholder prices back in 2013, when placeholder prices for the PlayStation 4 started to become an issue. More than a teaser on how much the product is going to be priced at launched, placeholder prices are marketing schemes to get consumers hyped over a product. And high placeholder prices are always used much like how fake discounts are used.

Retailers always shoot high on pricing. If they have to come down, their customers are pleased and are likely to buy in greater quantities.

This can only mean that in a few months time, we’ll be seeing the Xbox One Scorpio shipping with a price tag of somewhere in between $600 and $400.

This is because last week, Segment Next spotted an Xbox One Project Scorpio price leak over at Spanish online store, Xtralife. The leak was brought to attention by Twitter user DesiXBL.

The Xbox One Scorpio listing at Xtralife listed €399.99, roughly $436 at current foreign exchange rates. According to Xtralife, in a reply to DesiXBL’s post, the said price tag is also a placeholder price. This means that the price of the Xbox One Scorpio could even go lower at release.

We’d expect the Scorpio to release at an even lower price since pre-order price guarantees across online retailers promise that consumers will pay the pre-order price in the event the product is released at a higher price—and retailers won’t take the risk of losing money, would they?

As of now, 1 TB Xbox One consoles (which ship with free games, depending on the bundle you choose) could go as low as $349. And if the Xbox Scorpio releases at a few bucks up $400, it’s not such a bad price, after all. You’re paying for crazy good specs that can deliver true 1080p and 4K gaming, at a price that’s way less than the most affordable gaming PCs. What’s not to get excited about?

The Xbox Scorpio is expected to get an official price and release date announcement around (or even before) E3 2017 in June. But as of now, we’re already expecting a Holiday 2017 release date for Microsoft’s newest powerhouse console.

Stay tuned for more Xbox Scorpio updates.

