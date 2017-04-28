Netflix May 2017 News: What’s Available And Leaving Next Month?

Mother may we finally know what’s coming and going from Netflix next month? Fortunately, we may!

As USA Today reminds us, May 2017 is just a few days away and that means a whole new selection of movies and television series are going to be added to the Netflix library. Unfortunately, the start of May 2017 also means a cluster of movies and television series are sure to be removed from the Netflix library as well. Are you curious as to what is being added and removed in May of 2017? Keep reading for the official list of what is coming and going next month.

Fortunately for those who are a big fan of Netflix Original series, there are several original titles that have been renewed for a new season including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Master of None, Sense8, and House of Cards. The downside is May 2017 is your last chance to watch the Jurassic Park movies, Scrubs, and Step Up.

Available On 05/01/2017

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Available On 05/02/2017

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix Original)

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available On 05/05/2017

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming a new episode every Friday/Netflix Original)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)

Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)

Available On 05/06/2017

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available On 05/07/2017

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Available On 05/08/2017

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Available 5/9/17

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix Original)

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Available On 05/10/2017

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Available On 05/11/2017

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Available On 05/12/2017

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)

Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mindhorn (Netflix Original)

Sahara (Netflix Original)

Available On 05/15/2017

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Available On 05/16/2017

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix Original)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available On 05/18/2017

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Available On 05/19/2017

BLAME! (Netflix Original)

Laerte-se (Netflix Original)

The Keepers: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available On 05/21/2017

What’s With Wheat (2017)

Available On 05/22/2017

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available On 05/23/2017

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Available On 05/24/2017

Southpaw (2015)

Available 5/26/17

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)

War Machine (Netflix Original)

Available On 05/28/2017

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

Available On 05/29/2017

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Available On 05/30/2017

F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)

Now that you know what to look forward to for May of 2017 Netflix additions, let’s get on with the bad news. Here’s what you are going to have to say goodbye to next month.

Leaving On 05/01/2017

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving On 05/02/2017

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 through 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 through 3

Scrubs: Season 1 through 9

Leaving On 05/05/2017

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving On 05/07/2017

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving On 05/11/2017

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving On 05/15/2017

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving On 05/17/2017

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving On 05/19/2017

Step Up

Leaving On 05/26/2017

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

As you can see, there are also a few television series that you are going to have to say goodbye to next month including a few seasons of American Dad! and a season of Bob’s Burgers.

Are there any movies or television series you are looking forward to getting to watch next month? Are there any movies or television series you are sad to say goodbye to? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Denys Prykhodov/ShutterStock]