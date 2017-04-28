Did Kylie Jenner Photoshop Her Instagram? Reality Star Claims ‘Curved Wall’ Is A Curtain

Kylie Jenner is being accused of Photoshopping her latest Instagram photo to make her waist look smaller. The reality star replied to the backlash saying that the so-called “curved wall” was actually a curtain.

A tiny waist.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of using Photoshop on her images in the past, but this time, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit back at her haters.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The 19-year-olds’ fans and followers went into an immediate frenzy following her latest Instagram post, claiming that she had to have used a professional photo-editing program to deliver such a tiny waist.

Online users pointed out the tell-tale signs of a Photoshopped image, saying that the background looked distorted.

However, a professional photographer told The Daily Beast that the curved door frame, which Jenner later clarified as a curtain, could have been distorted by the reflection of the mirror.

“I have looked closely at the grain of the wood and I think it is probably the distortion of the mirror. I could go into the semantics of the word ‘Photoshopped,’ but the point is, the doorframe is an ocean away from her body, so, if her body is what is supposed to have been altered, there is no reason why the change would have impacted the doorframe.”

???????????? #Song: Losing – H.E.R. A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

This did not stop the online comments and social media hate from flooding the reality star’s 92.6 million followers.

“Squats??? How about I call out your deformed molding on the door to the left.” “Photoshop and Photoshop and more Photoshop.” “unreal beauty expectations: the door frame is askew because of photoshop to make her waist tiny af” “She loves surgery & photoshop”

“Photoshop police.”

Kylie decided to hit back at her haters once and for all and post a photo to her Snapchat account in the same place, according to The Sun.

She showed that the distorted wall everyone was so concerned about was actually a white curtain. She captioned the photo “for the photoshop police.”

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

“So this is my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror, so for future, this is a curtain behind me. I know it looks crooked.”

Past Photoshop crimes.

Kylie was called-out by online users in the past for posting images that appeared to be Photoshopped, including this one with her ex-boyfriend Tyga where her leg appears to be blurred.

There also appeared to be something on her knee. Some fans suggested it looked like a wart had been Photoshopped, but it was just something in front of her leg.

A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Butt implant scar?

Internet users continued to hate on the Life of Kylie star’s photos when she uploaded an image of herself in underwear and a matching crop top on Thursday.

People commented saying the red line on Jenner’s behind was a scar from her rumored butt implants, Cosmopolitan reported.

“What happened to ur butt? There’s a fresh scar on your butt.” “That’s the cut where she got the implants in.”

sasha unreleased A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

In reality, it is a tattoo in red ink that the reality star has shown off before. Kylie got the “sa-nə-tē” tattoo back in 2015 but recently added a “before” to the tattoo.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova set????Get it at FashionNova.com???? #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Do you think Kylie Jenner uses Photoshop on her images? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Staff/Getty Images]