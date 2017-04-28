Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham remain at odds months after coming to blows at the Teen Mom OG Season 6A reunion special.

As Amber Portwood and her fiancé, Matt Baier, prepare for their October 2017 wedding, she and Abraham have continued to feud on the show, in the press, and on social media, and when it comes to attending Portwood’s wedding, Abraham has no interest in doing so.

“I would not,” Abraham told People Magazine when asked if she would be present during Amber Portwood’s upcoming nuptials. “That’s not anything I want to be a part of. I do not want to be around criminals anymore.”

As People Magazine revealed on April 28, Amber Portwood was incarcerated for 15 months in 2012 and 2013 after violating parole following a drug possession conviction. As for the longtime reality star’s fiancé, Matt Baier had spent time behind bars for marijuana possession, as well as other run-ins with the law.

During an interview with People Magazine earlier this month, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell took aim at Farrah Abraham, labeling the reality star “hateful” and suggesting she was in need of professional help. They also said that they didn’t want women looking up to her and thinking she was strong.

In response, Abraham claimed her Teen Mom OG star simply don’t understand her.

“I think those two that say I need help really don’t understand my life,” she said. “I think some of my cast members I work with on Teen Mom are severely depressed. I’ve already been through depression, anger, all those things. I have received a lot of help. I continue doing positive therapy just because I’m running companies now, so I know exactly what I need and I don’t need anybody else letting me know what I need.”

“I wish them all the best, I just don’t share my stage anymore,” she said. “I don’t welcome negativity or any of that drama.”

Since Abraham rejoined the cast of Teen Mom OG following the series’ hiatus, she has remained at odds with a number of her co-stars. In fact, when producers opted to bring her back to the show after previously deciding to move on without her, Maci Bookout threatened to leave the series altogether.

As fans will recall, MTV was filming Bookout’s reaction to Abraham’s return for the show, and the crew was immediately told to leave her home. Although Bookout did return to filming a short time later, she told producers she was no longer willing to have her child on the series.

As for when and where Amber Portwood and Matt Baier will be tying the knot, the Teen Mom OG star revealed to People Magazine in August of last year that she was unsure of where she would be saying her “I dos.”

“I just think I am really picky when it comes to where I want to get married,” she said at the time. “Do I want it to be in Indiana or in Malibu? Because that is my dream wedding on the beach in Malibu.”

Months later, Matt Baier confirmed to E! News that he and Amber Portwood would be getting married this October, likely on October 10.

“Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time,” he revealed.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, and their co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, tune into Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

