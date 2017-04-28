‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Deimos Kill Nicole? Sonny, Paul Go To Canada To Intervene

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny and Paul rush to Canada in search for Deimos. Will Deimos kill Nicole?

Deimos hunts down Nicole.

Deimos has been obsessed with finding Nicole and Brady. After he leaves town, Sonny and Paul will be right behind him to try and prevent him from doing something horrific.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean) have been trying to get something that they could use to send Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) to prison. If he is away, they have a better chance of restoring their relationships with the members of the DiMera family.

Sonny and Paul will realize Deimos is off to Canada to hunt down Nicole, and they will do whatever they can to prevent something terrible from happening.

Deimos has been desperate to track down Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) ever since they disappeared from Salem with Holly. When he hears that they were hiding out in Manitoba in Canada, he will waste no time getting up there.

Deimos refuses to accept the way that Nicole ended their relationship, and he has not accepted her dismissing him. He is also furious at Brady for helping her leave, as well as being the new man in her life.

Days of Our Lives spoilers on International Business Times reveal that the Deimos, Sonny, and Paul will all be shocked at what they discover when they arrive at the cabin in Canada.

Xander is alive!

Someone else apparently found Brady and Nicole first—Xander!

Nicole thought Xander (Paul Telfer) was dead. He had tried to kill Nicole before by locking her in the furnace and then again by holding her at gunpoint when he escaped from prison.

This time, Xander will have already shot Brady and kidnapped Nicole and baby Holly by the time Sonny and Paul arrive.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Deimos may not be with Sonny and Paul when they get to the cabin. Deimos had his own contact in Canada who told him where Nicole was and that could have been Xavier.

After all, Nicole thought Xander was dead, but Deimos spared him, hoping he would be able to use him to his advantage later on.

Could Xander and Deimos be working together to force Nicole to be with Deimos? When that doesn’t work, will he kill Nicole?

Perhaps Nicole will play along with Deimos’ demands until she can figure out a way to escape on her own to protect baby Holly.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC at 12:00 p.m EST.

