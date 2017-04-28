Vanderpump Rules has officially been renewed for a sixth season.

Earlier this week, Bravo TV confirmed the renewals of several shows, including a few of the Real Housewives franchise, Summer House, Married to Medicine, and Don’t Be Tardy, and noted that Vanderpump Rules would be returning to the network later this year for Season 6.

A short time later, a number of members of the Vanderpump Rules cast re-tweeted news of the renewal and shared their personal thoughts with fans.

“We are back!!! [Vanderpump Rules] Season 6,” Jax Taylor wrote on April 27. “But first we have [Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky] gonna be a long summer and a very crazy one with what is happening night I will!!”

Taylor also reacted to reports claiming he and Brittany Cartwright were parting ways with the show as the focused on their own series. As fans have likely heard, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will soon be seen in spinoff series that will follow them as they travel to Cartwright’s hometown in Kentucky, where Taylor will attempt to win over Cartwright’s skeptical family. That said, they have reportedly completed filming on their project and will soon rejoin their co-stars in Los Angeles for Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

As for the rest of the cast, Scheana Marie spoke to fans about the potential start date of filming, claiming she and the cast would be reuniting “very soon,” and Kristen Doute spoke of her excitement.

“You babes make me so f**king happy that you’re stoked for another [Vanderpump Rules] season,” Doute tweeted. “Said it before, I’ll say it again: you make it worth it.”

In December of last year, as the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules aired on Bravo TV, cast member Lala Kent announced that she would not be returning to the show after quitting midway through production. As fans will recall, Kent was faced with allegations of having a married boyfriend throughout filming on Season 5 and ultimately parted ways with the show and her cast mates.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Lala Kent explained to TooFab in December. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I’m excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules to be quite honest.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she revealed. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

Although Lala Kent claimed she was done with the show and its cast just months ago, she and Scheana Marie have grown extremely close to one another in recent months and Kent has been seen at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, on several occasions this month. In addition, she recently seemed to have a change of heart in regard to her potential return.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained to TooFab.

After quitting Vanderpump Rules in December, Lala Kent rejoined her co-stars for filming on the Season 5 reunion in February.

