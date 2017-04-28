‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Gets Revenge, Brad Fired For Faking Drug Test Results?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Hayden gets revenge on Brad and finally gets him fired for faking Finn’s drug test results.

Hayden knows something is up.

Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) realizes that someone is messing with Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). General Hospital spoilers hint that she will be on a mission to clear his name and figure out who is behind all this.

It is pretty suspicious that Dr. Griffin Munro didn’t think something was up with Finn’s drug test. After all, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) was bad mouthing Finn to Griffin and he didn’t react well when Griffin told him he wouldn’t listen to him. This should have been the first red flag that Brad was out to destroy Finn.

However, Griffin still allowed Brad to take care of testing Finn’s urine sample. When the test came back positive, this should have been another clue for Griffin to realize something was up.

Brad’s shady past.

General Hospital fans know that this is not the first time that tests have been messed with in the lab under Brad’s supervision. He helped Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) fake tests and steal embryos, as well as conspiring with her mom Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Is Finn clean?

General Hospital spoilers on CelebDiMirtyLaundry say that Hayden will find out that Brad messed with Finn’s drug test. Finn is already struggling to get his addiction under control and she doesn’t want anyone messing with her man while he tries to stay clean.

Hayden is on edge and doesn’t even know whether Finn is really staying clean. She noticed before he was sweaty, but that could have been from working out at the gym. She hopes he can stay on the right track and stay sober.

Hayden will go back to Griffin and ask him whether or not the drug test could have possibly been compromised. It won’t take much more to figure out it was Brad.

Hayden could get Brad fired.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) both value and respect Hayden’s opinion. Plus, Monica already has her eye out on Brad, she doesn’t trust him.

If Brad ends up getting fired, he could even lose Lucas (Ryan Carnes).

Lucas told Brad that he needed to clean up his act, will this be enough to make him walk away for good?

Will Hayden let Brad stay if he promises to straighten out? Or is this the final straw for Brad?

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

