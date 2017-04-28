Gigi Hadid’s Picture-Perfect Birthday

If there’s anything Gigi Hadid is as good at as walking down the catwalk of fashion shows, then it’s probably documenting her special days on Instagram. And when Gigi Hadid’s birthday comes, you know that it’s going to be all over Instagram and Twitter.

Gigi Hadid’s 22th birthday involved enviable celebrations, including a helicopter ride, watercoloring with sister Bella Hadid, a big cake from Zayn Malik, lots of flowers and, of course, social media posts!

While seemingly trademarking millennial pink as the official color of her 22th birthday celebrations – the color was all over Gigi Hadid’s birthday on Sunday! – the model had the most Instagrammable birthday ever.

Who said that waterpainting is for kids? Gigi Hadid started off her birthday with watercolor painting with her sister Bella, who offered a peek at the process via Instagram stories.

Then Gigi Hadid was treated to a mesmerizing helicopter ride over the city – an expensive present that most likely came from 24-year-old boyfriend singer Zayn Malik, whose net worth is estimated at $40 million.

As the helicopter ride included lots of beautiful red roses and was at sunset – Gigi Hadid understandably couldn’t keep her hands off her phone, documenting the captivating trip via Instagram stories. Zayn Malik and Hailey Baldwin joined Gigi Hadid for the birthday helicopter ride.

Speaking of flowers, Gigi Hadid had so many of them on her 22th birthday, she could literally bathe in a hot tub full of rose petals!

Gigi even posted a separate Instagram story thanking all the people who gave her birthday flowers on Sunday. Apart from her boyfriend Zayn Malik, the people who gave Gigi bouquets included Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift and “Abel,” who must be her sister Bella’s ex, The Weekend.

However, the “Starboy” hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wasn’t tagged on the Instagram story, while he most certainly does have an Instagram account boasting a whopping 12.2 million followers – which is about 106 million followers less than his new flame Selena Gomez.

And then came this sweet exchange of Instagram posts between lovers Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share an adorable snap showing herself holding a giant birthday cake, with Zayn Malik kissing the birthday girl on the cheek.

Zayn Malik later took to his own Instagram account to share a similar photo – though this time without the birthday cake.

In the black and white snap, the “Pillowtalk” hitmaker is once again seen kissing Gigi Hadid on the cheek, while the model closes her eyes in delight. Zayn Malik captioned the Instagram snap as, “happy birthday to my everything.”

Gigi Hadid moved around the city on her birthday not only in that helicopter, as the birthday girl also walked around the city holding a giant bouquet of red roses.

For her birthday outfit, Gigi Hadid wore lots of millennial pink. The model opted for a rose-colored coat, a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and pink fur-trimmed loafers, which looked in awesome harmony with her long, millennial pink coat.

Gigi Hadid finished off her birthday celebrations with a 70s themed birthday bash at a New York apartment. Rocking a pink wig with bangs and completing her overly-pink look with round pink sunglasses, Gigi had fun with Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and Karlie Kloss, according to The Observer.

In addition to receiving an impressive amount of flowers on her birthday, Gigi Hadid also received lots of birthday Instas in her honor. Bella even called her sister her best friend and role model, while mother Yolanda couldn’t resist doing the usual thing mothers do on their children’s birthday: sharing a baby photo of Gigi Hadid.

