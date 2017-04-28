2017 NFL Draft Results: Round One Is In The Books, How Did Your Team Do?

The 2017 NFL draft results – for the first round, anyway – are in. And while the draft still has several rounds to go (things won’t be completely finished until Saturday, April 29, if not later), almost always the most important and status-quo-shattering picks happen in the first round.

Here, via The Sporting News, are the first-round results.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

“They know that I can help them rebuild and turn this program around.”@MylesLGarrett is ready to answer the call: https://t.co/s6gEzTpi2I pic.twitter.com/dnR5wEcADO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 28, 2017

2. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

3. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

5. Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR. W. Michigan

Corey Davis was a 2 ⭐️ WR w/ 1 offer coming out of HS but the 5th overall pick in a the 2017 Draft. Never let ANYONE put limitations on you. pic.twitter.com/Fk4kT5mpQZ — Coach Mario Price (@CoachMarioPrice) April 28, 2017

6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington

10. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

With Kansas City Chiefs moving up to pick Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, gunslinger comparisons surface.https://t.co/HiH9Iv0Kk2 pic.twitter.com/4JnUanijmA — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) April 28, 2017

11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

12. Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

13. Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

17. Washington: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

18. Tennessee Titans: Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

20. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

21. Detroit Lions: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

22. Miami Dolphins: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri

23. New York Giants: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

25. Cleveland Browns: Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

26. Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA

27. Buffalo Bills: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

28. Dallas Cowboys: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

29. Cleveland Browns: David Njoku, TE, Miami

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster, MLB, Alabama

32. New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

These are only the first-round results. The NFL draft will run to at least seven rounds, according to The Sporting News, and Round 2 doesn’t begin until 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight.

In terms of analysis: the Chicago Bears shocked their fans, the NFL, and just about every observer in picking QB Mitchell Trubisky in the first round – in particular, by trading off later draft picks to get to him. As USA Today football analyst Steven Ruiz explains:

“The Bears followed up a horrendous trade with a huge reach. Trubisky may very well develop into a solid starter one day. He’s not a franchise-changing player, though, and that’s what you expect from a second-overall pick. The Bears passed up on a lot of defensive talent to take him, too.”

How much money will a first-round NFL Draft pick like Mitchell Trubisky make?

https://t.co/arshQzAE2q pic.twitter.com/pi5ynt3C3a — Forbes (@Forbes) April 28, 2017

Other than the Bears, the only other NFL team to make a terrible pick, as far as Ruiz sees it, is the Carolina Panthers, with their pick of RB Christian McCaffrey.

“McCaffrey will be make the Panthers offense better. Like Darren Sproles, he’ll make an impact on all four downs. But is he worth a No. 8 pick? I’m not so sure. You can get a good running back in the later rounds. Dalvin Cook may end up a better NFL running back and he didn’t even go in the first round.”

If the Bears and the Panthers are losers in the draft, who are the winners? Certainly the Cleveland Browns, who made excellent use of their #1 draft pick to sign DE Myles Garrett. Similarly, Washington’s pick of DT Jonathan Allen is also considered a steal.

How did your team do in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft?

[Featured Image by Matt Rourke/AP]