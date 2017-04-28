‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack’s Sex Secret Revealed, Victoria Fights For Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Jack’s shocking sex secret will be revealed, and Victoria still fights for Billy, even though he is set on being with Phyllis.

Jack slips up.

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soap Hub say that Jack (Peter Bergman) will soon slip up and share his ugly secret with Ashley (Eileen Davidson)!

Jack’s secret sex life with Gloria (Judith Chapman) is a shameful secret that he has kept. Sleeping with his step-mother was definitely not one of his best choices.

Gloria’s tumultuous relationship with his father and her deadly past with Jabot will have Jack’s entire family on edge.

Jack will wind up sharing his shocking confession, and Ashley will nearly lose her mind after she finds out he slept with his step-mom. Ashley is afraid that her brother’s actions will impact her and take the whole family down.

Next week on Y&R, someone’s life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Ashley to take over?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Ashley will begin plotting against Jack. She had previously put him on notice a few months ago after he made some bad business decisions, but this news was the final straw.

Ashley may decide that she needs to step up and take over as CEO until Jack can straighten his life out.

Nikki needs Jack’s help.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will seek Jack’s help to get back at Victor (Eric Braeden) for everything he has done.

The Young and the Restless teasers on International Business Times say that Friday’s (April 28) episode hints that Nikki’s request could lead to even more trouble in Genoa City.

Nikki is furious with Victor for buying a hospital wing in her name in hopes of winning back her affection.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Jack will definitely question why Nikki is asking for his help and sense that something is definitely up with the Newman family. Jack will try to get all the information he can out of Nikki so he can take Victor down once and for all.

‘Philly’ update.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers on TVOverMind say that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will continue to fight for Billy’s heart, even though he will try to make it clear to her that he wants to be with Phyllis.

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will publicly declare themselves a couple, which will infuriate Victoria.

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victoria will not back down without a fight. She tries to apologize to him for taking advantage and lashing out at him.

What will this do to Billy and Phyllis’ relationship? Does Phyllis even know that Victoria is pining for his love?

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a “break” from work!????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Staff/Getty Images]