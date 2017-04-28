The Voice Season 10 winner Alisan Porter will be back to perform on next week’s results show, where she will finally debut new music.

NBC announced this week that Alisan is slated to perform her new single “Deep Water” on the May 2 results show on The Voice.

Deep Water – Single by Alisan Porterhttps://t.co/78m0x2427p — Alisan Porter (@alisanporter) April 28, 2017

“Deep Water” is a piano ballad that showcases Alisan’s impressive pipes, where she sings of not wanting to “swim these deep waters alone,” with a spirited choir helping make the song all the more powerful. Alisan co-wrote “Deep Water” with Matt Rollings and Stephony Smith, with production by Greg Wells, who has previously worked with the likes of Adele and Elton John.

The song is her first release since winning The Voice last May, and is available starting today for purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon, with streaming available on Apple Music and Spotify.

The NBC press release reveald that Alisan did not move forward with a major record label after winning The Voice, which may explain the lack of new music last year.

“Following her season 10 victory and staunchly committed to a personal vision, she turned down a major label release in order to follow her heart,” says the presser. “That energy courses through her 2017 single, ‘Deep Water.'”

In the past, The Voice winners like Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery, Season 8’s Sawyer Fredericks and Season 9’s Jordan Smith have released new music within months of their respective seasons.

It remains to be seen what kind of vibe she will provide with an album, but Alisan takes inspiration from Adele, hoping that her music “really connects” with people on a personal level.

“Adele stands alone in the industry as far as her genre,” Alisan told People last June. “I’m older, so to think about being a pop star is kind of daunting. For me, it’s going to be that fine line of just finding my sound and what is going to take me to the next level in the music business.”

Alisan is also on her way to being 10 years sober, having battled with alcoholism earlier in her life, and she is hoping to take her life experience and put it into her music.

“Everything I’ve been through comes through in my art,” Alisan told the magazine. “It definitely makes up a lot of my beliefs and who I am and how I walk through life. I turned away from the dark side and I have been infinitely blessed.”

The upcoming results show will be Alisan’s first reappearance on The Voice stage since winning. The pop singer first came into prominence as the titular character in 1991’s Curly Sue, and went on to release a pair of studio albums before auditioning for The Voice in Season 10. Alisan performed a cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” for her Blind Audition and got all four coaches to turn their chairs. She ultimately picked Christina Aguilera to be her coach.

Throughout the competition, Alisan performed emotional covers of classic songs like “River” by Joni Mitchell, “Stay with Me Baby” by Lorraine Ellison, “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin, “Desperado” by the Eagles and “Somewhere” from West Side Story. She also performed contemporary songs like Demi Lovato’s “Stone Cold” and the Dixie Chicks’ “Let Him Fly.”

Alisan advanced every single week from the public vote and clinched the win on finale night, beating Adam Wakefield from Team Blake Shelton, Hannah Huston from Team Pharrell Williams and Laith Al-Saadi from Team Adam Levine. She became the first artist to win The Voice with a female coach, and thus made Christina Aguilera the first female coach to win the show.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]