Aaron Hernandez’s friend’s attorney continues to speak out about their rumored jail relationship, which reportedly resulted in a gift and a suicide note last week.

Although Aaron Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, has denied that a third suicide note was written to inmate Kyle Kennedy, Kennedy’s own attorney, Larry Army Jr., has proclaimed that Hernandez not only wrote his client a letter, but also promised him a watch worth nearly $50,000.

“The circumstances around that watch were also made known to my client, specifically that the watch was purchased by Aaron in Las Vegas. It was a custom-made watch for him with price tag of $47,000,” Army Jr. revealed to the Daily Mail on April 26, adding that Aaron Hernandez had reportedly gifted Kennedy with the item for his 22nd birthday.

Due to his incarceration and the incarceration of Kennedy, Aaron Hernandez was unable to gift his friend the watch right away, but as the outlet revealed, he was expected to receive the item once he was released from prison.

Earlier this week, following several days of rumors claiming Kyle Kennedy was Aaron Hernandez’s alleged “gay lover” and had written him a suicide note, Hernandez’s lawyer spoke to TMZ Sports to deny the reports.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false. These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead,” he explained.

Aaron Hernandez reportedly left three suicide notes beside a Bible in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowki Correction Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts. However, while it has been widely reported that the first two letters were written to Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and his daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, there have been contradictory reports regarding the third letter.

Jose Baez also suggested to TMZ Sports that Kennedy was likely making claims through his attorney in an effort to get attention from the media.

“Our team is doing serious legal work,” Baez said. “We don’t have the time to stop our efforts and respond to every convicted felon that has something to say about Aaron Hernandez.”

“Quite frankly I’m surprised more inmates have not come forward to make money off the media,” he added.

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, April 19, and on Monday, his family and friends said their goodbyes during a funeral service in Connecticut.

As speculation continues, Kyle Kennedy’s attorney continues to speak out about the nature of his relationship with Aaron Hernandez and the alleged letter that was written to Kennedy.

“We have heard that parts of the letter may be incoherent,” said Army Jr. “My client believes that that may be because the letter was written in accordance with language typically used behind the walls of a jail.”

Although Larry Army Jr. and his client haven’t actually seen the alleged letter, Army Jr. revealed that his client had learned of its existence from someone within the prison.

“He believes that he could potentially decipher what that letter says. So I am calling on Attorney Baez to release that letter to us,” he revealed.

Despite the ongoing rumors regarding his alleged romance with Aaron Hernandez, Kyle Kennedy has refused to address the relationship. In fact, in a statement from prison this week, Kennedy ignored the reports completely and chose to instead send his thoughts to Hernandez’s fiancee and daughter.

“I miss my friend Aaron Hernandez,” he said. “I’d like to send my condolences to his mother, his fiancée and their daughter.”

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins had been engaged since 2012 and welcomed their daughter, four-year-old Avielle, that same year.

