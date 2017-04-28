‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Wins Devon Back? Mariah Gets Her Heart Broken, Runs To Kevin?

Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) may have gotten divorced, but The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the two are far from done with each other. This despite the fact that Devon is currently romancing Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary is with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood).

In today’s The Young and the Restless episode, Hilary appeared uncomfortable with Devon and Mariah’s growing closeness. Spoilers for May 1 to 5 say that as Devon and Mariah’s relationship heats up, Hilary will become increasingly jealous, even as she warns Lily (Christel Khalil) to stay away from Jordan.

Who does Hilary really want? And is Devon truly ready to move on?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the former couple could soon reunite and that, as a result, Hilary could go back to being dark and snarky — and possibly find comfort in familiar arms. This being The Young and the Restless, expect fierce bickering and bitter face-offs as the two women fight over Devon.

But what about Jordan?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he could be busy making goo-goo eyes at someone else.

Jordan has his eyes on Lily

As this week’s The Young and the Restless episodes have not-so-subtly implied, Jordan seems to have a thing for Lily. So what’s he doing with Hilary? Well, he probably really likes her too. But perhaps Hilary is only his second choice. She is, after all, newly divorced, whereas Lily is still happily (or so she thinks) married.

But when she inevitably finds out about Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen), she’ll need someone to turn to. If this happens, Jordan might make himself available to comfort her and help her move on. Alternatively, Lily could settle the score by sleeping with Jordan.

Happy Monday! This week, Hilary takes a walk on the wild side. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Hilary realizes what she’s lost

If the above scenario does play out, none of it might even matter to Hilary. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that deep inside, the brazen TV host still has feelings for her ex.

In previous episodes of The Young and the Restless, there were several instances where Devon and Hil shared longing glances or were unusually awkward around each other, such as when their hands touched as they searched for Hilary’s car keys.

Hil has always been driven by fame and power, but she’s also looking for real love. It’s obvious that she’s still grappling with her feelings for Devon. So what is she doing with Jordan? Maybe, like him, she’s settling for her second choice. Perhaps she resents Devon’s relationship with Mariah and feels that she has to have someone in her life as well.

Next week: a marriage is on the rocks, and a guilt-ridden wife risks being consumed by grief. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Hilary will begin to wonder if she made a mistake in ending things with Devon. As she watches her ex and his new flame bond, she’ll be even harder on Mariah, which will lead to heated arguments, outbursts, and threats.

Meanwhile, Devon could finally admit to himself that he wants his wife back. Perhaps he will finally realize that if he really loves Hilary, he’ll just have to accept her for who she is.

So where does this leave Mariah?

Mariah’s heartbreak inevitable?

Some The Young and the Restless fans think that Devon and Mariah are not a good match. And they may be right. Spoilers suggest that Devon could soon dump her and go back to Hil.

But before this happens, Mariah will face Hilary’s wrath and will even be fueled by it. The more Hil gripes about Mariah’s romance with her ex-husband, the more Mariah will be driven to make the relationship work.

Here's a sneak peek at next week… Devon pursues Mariah! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Alas, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Hilary will make a bold move, possibly involving some nude photos of herself, that will lead to her and Devon reuniting. So though Mariah may be happy with Devon now, it sounds like she’s destined for heartbreak. There’s just too many unresolved feelings between Hil and Devon, and she may really be no more than a rebound.

But why would The Young and the Restless go down this route? Maybe because many have complained that Mariah and Devon have zero chemistry together. Their breakup could thus be chalked up to Devon realizing that he only wanted Mariah because he was jealous about the Hil-Jordan scenario.

Mariah and Kevin together again?

Mariah does seem to have a penchant for patching up men when they’re at their lowest. Now that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has been abandoned by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), she could step in and they could finally be together. She could also help him parent Bella, who was just revealed to be his biological daughter.

Today on #YR, Kevin & Billy learn the truth about Bella's paternity… WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/B3n1cCdnxF pic.twitter.com/wa2BKJnzrd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2017

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]