Alexa Bliss Nude Photos: Explicit Pictures Of WWE Star Reportedly Leak Online Ahead Of ‘Payback’

Alexa Bliss is being pulled into a nude photo scandal, with explicit pictures of the WWE Divas star reportedly hitting the internet in the latest act apparently targeting the wrestling company’s women.

The 25-year-old Bliss was seen in a series of explicit images leaked online this week, the U.K.’s Sun reported. The naked pictures of Alexa Bliss have reportedly spread quickly, with the report noting “dozens of X-rated website running them claiming to be the ex-SmackDown women’s champion.”

Super excited that @AlexaBliss_WWE is on Raw now!! Just makes the women's division even better pic.twitter.com/mzyGqpBpMt — Tom (@Tjsmitty0327) April 18, 2017

The leak is the latest to target the female talent in the WWE. Last month, naked pictures and an alleged sex tape showing WWE star Paige circulated online. The leaks came at the same time that naked pictures of actresses Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried reportedly hit the internet, leading many to believe it was part of a coordinated hacking attempt on celebrities like one that hit dozens of celebrities in late August 2014.

Paige spoke out about the scandal, sharing on Twitter that the pictures were stolen.

“Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent,” she wrote.

There were rumors at the time that the nude photos scandal could sink Paige’s WWE career. The wrestler had been in some trouble in recent months, including receiving a 30-day suspension in August for violating the company’s drug policy. She left the following month for neck surgery and then received another 60-day suspension for a second wellness policy violation.

At the time, Paige seemed to blast the WWE for their alleged uneven treatment of talent.

“Same s*** different day. Kids..Please don’t get prescriptions or doctors notes. Not acceptable,” she wrote online,according to the Sun.

Paige added, “Rules apply depending on your status.”

In the weeks that followed the leaked pictures and video of Paige, other nude photos emerged of WWE stars Kaitlyn and Maria Kanellis.

Some targeted by the leaked nude photos have denied that they were authentic. Summer Rae, who had what were alleged to be nude photos leaked at the same time, claimed that it was not really her.

“As they say, don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” she tweeted at the time (via the Sun). “There’s people out there with a lot of tine on their hands and a big imagination.”

The alleged nude photos of Alexa Bliss come at a particularly tough time for the WWE wrestler. Bliss is a rising star in the company, and CBS Sports noted that she appears ready to step into the spotlight as the top woman in the company.

“The restructuring of the women’s divisions after the WWE’s ‘superstar shakeup’ has been strong, including Charlotte making an instant beeline for Naomi’s SmackDown title. But while that feud took a slight step back this week when an unnamed stable attacked Charlotte during her main event title bout, the Raw women continue to shine thanks to Alexa Bliss. The former two-time SmackDown champion’s instant push has been strong with Bliss proving, without a doubt, she’s the best woman on the microphone that Raw has to offer, complete with a stiff-arm of the crowd’s annoying ‘What’ chants this week. Bliss was just as strong when she willingly took a countout loss against Sasha Banks — only to blindside Bayley moments later.”

The leaked photos also come ahead of Alexa’s match in the first post-WrestleMania Pay-Per-View event, Payback. She is scheduled to take on Bayley for the WWE Raw Women’s title, with many insiders picking Bliss to win.

It is not yet confirmed that the naked pictures of Alexa Bliss are authentic, and the WWE Divas star has yet to offer a comment on the matter.

[Featured Image by WWE]